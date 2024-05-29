NexGen Announces Additional Mineralization Discovered at Patterson Corridor East, Assays from RK-24-183 and Commencement of Expanded Summer Exploration Program

In addition, assays from RK-24-183 confirm high grade uranium veins across a 20 m interval with several intersections totalling 13.5 m at 0.78% U 3 O 8 including 0.5 m (348.0 to 348.5 m) at 10% U 3 O 8 and another 0.5 m (356.5 to 357 m) at 6.23% U 3 O 8 (Table 2). For reference, the Arrow discovery hole RK-14-21 assayed 5.75 m at 0.37% U 3 O 8 , including 0.25 m at 5.77% U 3 O 8 .

Collectively, these results of multiple narrow intersections of mineralization in two holes represent a current strike length of 275 m at PCE, suggesting a potential upper edge to mineralization highly analogous to the early holes at Arrow (Figure 1). Consequently, the summer drilling program has been expanded to 4 drill rigs and targeting 22,000 m at PCE (Figure 2).

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our team has assessed the geological similarities between RK-24-183 and RK-24-193 and the upper areas of Arrow, which indicates the high prospectivity of an additional mineralized system 3.5 km east of Arrow. Consequently, the growing potential of this latest discovery will drive the focus of the summer exploration program to determine the potential size and extent of mineralization. Efficient and bold testing of the overall system is the first priority.

It is an exciting time at NexGen with the Company recently advancing the Federal Environmental Assessment process for the Rook I Project through the submission of responses to the remaining Information Requests, as well as advancing detailed engineering and exploring a new discovery in parallel."

RK-24-193

This new hole intersected elevated radioactivity over 67.5 m (Table 1) with mineralization style and alteration intensity strongly resembling up dip projections that were seen during the early discovery holes at Arrow.

In addition, drill results further south in RK-24-180, RK-24-192, and RK-24-194 indicate a possible repetition of prospective structure that correlates well with the local gravity low, a typical indicator of potential hydrothermal alteration. Numerous brittle reactivated structures and associated intense alteration within these three drillholes highlight a potential supplementary uranium-bearing trend within the same system. This has doubled the size of the system to be tested this summer with an approximate extent of 1.5 km long by 1.2 km wide (Figure 2). Potential remains in most directions within this highly prospective area.

Summer Drilling

Focus of the expanded summer program is on assessing the broad hydrothermal system at PCE (Figure 2) and expanding the mineralized footprint. Robust analysis and interpretation processes will be utilized to actively assess potential while efficiently testing priority targets.

Over 22,000 m of diamond drilling is planned for the PCE system utilizing four drill rigs. This represents a near tripling of drilling from the winter to summer program. Optionality exists with planning underway to increase the total based on drill results. Targets will primarily be tested between 400 and 700 m below surface to test potential depth extensions, as is present at Arrow. Summer drilling will significantly advance the investigation of PCE while highlighting geological relationships that can be applied elsewhere within NexGen's exploration portfolio (Figure 5).

Table 1: 2024 Spectrometer results to date

Drillhole Unconformity

Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth

(m) From

(m) To (m) Width

(m) CPS Range RK-24-179 310 -70 462 138 141 141.5 0.5 <500 - 1,100









150 151 1 <500









154 155 1 <500 - 560









156.5 157 0.5 <500 RK-24-180 310 -70 366 102.3 No Significant Intersections RK-24-181 310 -70 573 115.7 191.5 192 0.5 <500 RK-24-182 310 -70 411 N/A No Significant Intersections RK-24-183 310 -70 501 125.3 347.5 350 2.5 500 - 52,000









350 351 1 <500 - 1,200









351 354 3 700 - 16,200









354 355 1 <500 - 570









355 358 3 1,300 - >61,000









358 358.5 0.5 790 - 2,100









358.5 362.5 4 <500 - 680









362.5 363 0.5 <500 - 1,070









363 365 2 <500









365 365.5 0.5 800 - 7,700









365.5 367 1.5 <500









367 367.5 0.5 <500 - 28,000 RK-24-184 280 -70 534 137.7 No Significant Intersections RK-24-185 310 -70 396 N/A 312.5 313.5 1 <500









335 335.5 0.5 <500 RK-24-186 310 -70 440 128.2 181.5 182 0.5 <500 - 700









211 212 1 <500 - 600 RK-24-187 310 -70 501 116.8 163 164.5 1.5 <500









191 191.5 0.5 <500 - 830 RK-24-188 310 -70 510 120.5 338 340 2 <500









410.5 412.5 2 <500









418.5 421.5 3 <500 RK-24-189 310 -70 537 130 No Significant Intersections RK-24-190 310 -70 547 123.8 No Significant Intersections RK-24-191 310 -70 402 N/A 266 267 1 <500 - 700 RK-24-192 310 -70 444 108.5 No Significant Intersections RK-24-193 310 -70 621 N/A 383.5 384.5 1 <500 - 820









389.5 390 0.5 <500 - 1,330









393.5 394 0.5 <500









401.5 402.5 1 580 - 640









413 413.5 0.5 <500









417.5 418.5 1 <500









419 420.5 1.5 <500 - 7,500









423 425 2 <500 - 700









426.5 428 1.5 <500 - 1,100









428.5 429 0.5 <500









430 430.5 0.5 <500 - 3,100









432 434 2 <500 - 2,850









435 437 2 <500









442 443 1 <500 - 510









449 451 2 <500 - 2,700 RK-24-194 310 -70 420 98.8 190.5 191 0.5 <500

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps total readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.

All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

Table 2: 2024 Assay results to date

Drillhole Unconformity

Depth (m) SRC Geoanalytical Results

(Cutoff 0.01%) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth

(m) From

(m) To (m) Width

(m) U 3 O 8

(wt%) RK-24-179 310 -70 462 138 No Significant Intersections RK-24-180 310 -70 366 102.3 No Significant Intersections RK-24-181 310 -70 573 115.7 No Significant Intersections RK-24-182 310 -70 411 N/A No Significant Intersections RK-24-183 310 -70 501 125.3 347.5 361 13.5 0.78







including 348 348.5 0.5 10.0







including 356.5 357 0.5 6.23









362.5 363 0.5 0.07









365 365.5 0.5 0.55









367 367.5 0.5 1.42









369.5 370 0.5 0.01 RK-24-184 280 -70 534 137.7 No Significant Intersections RK-24-185 310 -70 396 N/A 312.5 313.5 1 0.01









335 335.5 0.5 0.05 RK-24-186 310 -70 440 128.2 No Significant Intersections RK-24-187 310 -70 501 116.8 No Significant Intersections RK-24-188 310 -70 510 120.5 412 412.5 0.5 0.02









418.5 419 0.5 0.01









419.5 420 0.5 0.01









422.5 424 1.5 0.01 RK-24-189 310 -70 537 130 No Significant Intersections RK-24-190 310 -70 547 123.8 No Significant Intersections RK-24-191 310 -70 402 N/A No Significant Intersections RK-24-192 310 -70 444 108.5 No Significant Intersections RK-24-193 310 -70 621 N/A Assays Pending RK-24-194 310 -70 420 98.8 No Significant Intersections

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.

Cutoff grade 0.01% U 3 O 8 .

All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Manager, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca ).

