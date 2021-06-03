NEXE's XOMA Superfoods Beverages Now Available on Amazon

XOMA Coffee Fortified with MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) made from virgin coconut oil.

XOMA Mushroom Coffee: with chaga, cordyceps and lion's mane mushrooms.

XOMA Keto Coffee: with quality fats and MCT oil, flavoured with hints of cocoa.

All Xoma Superfoods products are packaged in NEXE's single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based beverage pods that can be used with Keurig's single-serve brewing systems.

"NEXE is delighted with the Amazon affiliation," said Darren Footz, CEO of NEXE. "Amazon is the largest e-commerce platform in the world, and will allow us to greatly expand our sales, brand presence, and market reach. We are excited about the sales exposure that our listing on Amazon's Grocery and Gourmet Food section will bring to our XOMA line."

As previously announced on April 15, NEXE has engaged Orca Pacific, a full service marketing agency specialized in Amazon sales strategies. Orca Pacific is an organization comprised of former Amazonians and top retail industry experts that use a combination of know-how and machine learning software to develop and implement custom Amazon strategies to drive sustainable top-line growth.

According to Statista1, Amazon.com accounts for 45% of the U.S. e-commerce market, with its Marketplace sellers list offering up to 350 million items. Amazon records an average of $4,722 in sales every second, or approximately $17 million in sales per hour. eMarketer reported that U.S. eCommerce sales will reach $794.5 billion this year, up 32.4% from 2020.2

Partnering with e-commerce leaders including Amazon and Vejii will complement NEXE's direct-to-consumer sales on its Xoma Superfoods website, www.xomasuperfoods.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the exciting programs pioneered by Amazon.

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. XOMA Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood creamers packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods.

About NEXE

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, over 40 billion are discarded every year. With over $64 million raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEXE INNOVATIONS INC.

s/ "Darren Footz"

Darren Footz, Chairman and CEO

For further information: please contact: Ash Guglani, President and Director; Kelsey Letham, Investor Relations at 604-359-4731 or visit: nexeinnovations.com

