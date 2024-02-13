ETOBICOKE, ON, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - On Thursday February 8, 2024, regular members, civilian members and public service employees of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) O Division, were recognized for their years of exemplary service and continued dedication to Canadians.

The recipients of the Long Service Awards were recognized for all of those occasions where they went "above and beyond"; displaying courage, bravery, tenacity, patience, and good judgement. They also recognize the actions that make up a long career of honourable service and good conduct.

In addition to the Long Service Awards, the following employees were presented with distinctive honours:

Constable Michael Scott Sanderson received a Commanding Officer's Certificate of Appreciation for helping to locate murder suspects from British Columbia, in Gillam, Manitoba.

A Commanding Officer's Certificate of Appreciation for Bravery was awarded to Constable Robert Clarke for courage while off duty, for following a robbery suspect, which led to the capture and arrest of the individual.

Staff Sergeant Major William Eddie (Ret'd) received a Commanding Officer's Letter of Appreciation for developing the Close Protection Task Test (CPTT) to evaluate the skills of Protective Services VIP police officers.

A Commanding Officer's Commendation was awarded to Constable Robin Struthers for providing aid and assistance in a serious traffic accident, while off duty, in British Columbia.

A/Commr. Matt Peggs, O Division Commanding Officer commented, "The achievements we celebrate today are not just the accomplishments of a select few; they represent the potential within each and every one of us."

Quick Facts

Originally created by King George V in 1934, the RCMP Long Service Medal is awarded to Regular Members of irreproachable character who have reached milestones in their number of service years.

The Long Service Medal is the oldest continually awarded honour within the Canadian honours system, and the first created specifically for Canadian service within Canada .

. The first presentation of the Long Service Medal was held in Ottawa in March 1935 , in the Cartier Drill Hall.

in , in the Cartier Drill Hall. In 1981, the program was expanded to include Civilian Members and again in 2002 to include Public Service Employees.

Regular Members, Civilian Members and Public Service Employees are recognized at the milestone of 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years of service.

