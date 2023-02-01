Newmont Corporation Files Early Warning Report

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - On January 27, 2023, Triumph Gold Corp. ("Triumph") announced they completed a private placement for 28,571,428 units of Triumph (the "Private Placement"). Each unit was comprised of one common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to acquire one additional share at a price of $0.175, exercisable for a term of five years from the date of issuance.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), through Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp"), held 1,459,967 common shares, representing approximately 10.52% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Following completion of the Private Placement, Newmont, through Goldcorp, now holds 1,459,967 common shares, representing approximately 3.45% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

Newmont will continue to own the common shares through its subsidiary Goldcorp for investment purposes and will evaluate its investment in Triumph from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Newmont's address is 6900 E Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80237.

Triumph's address is 1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6.

