NewCo Capital Group Launches Canadian Expansion, Extending Global Reach

NewCo's Launch Delivers Same-Day Funding Access to Businesses Across Canada, Including Quebec

MIAMI, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- NewCo Capital Group , a leading provider of innovative business financing, has expanded into Canada, marking a key milestone in its global growth strategy. With nationwide service now available across every Canadian province and territory, NewCo brings accessible, non-bank funding solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The move strengthens NewCo's international footprint as part of its broader global initiative in conjunction with Bizcap , a leading provider of business loans in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Singapore. The Canadian launch began in January 2025 and now includes full service in Quebec , an area historically underserved by specialty financing providers.

"The uptick in demand we've seen across Canada since our initial rollout has been both strong and consistent," said Omer Navon, Director of Operations for NewCo Canada. "We've built the infrastructure to scale efficiently across all provinces and territories, including Quebec, ensuring businesses receive timely access to capital with the same level of speed, service, and reliability that defines NewCo's model."

Canada's SME sector forms a significant part of its economy, yet many entrepreneurs still face barriers to securing fast and flexible financing. NewCo Canada's entry brings a proven, performance-based model to the Canadian market—one that prioritizes speed, transparency, and simplicity.

Key features of NewCo's financing solutions include:

Funding amounts from CAD 10,000 to CAD 2,000,000





to Approvals in as little as three hours





Funds disbursed within 12 hours





Evaluation based on business performance, not just credit score

"Expanding into Canada is a defining step in our global roadmap, and one that reflects our commitment to building a truly unified funding ecosystem for SMEs worldwide," said Albert Gahfi , Co-Founder and CEO of NewCo Capital Group and Capytal.com, and a founding executive across Bizcap's international entities. "Canada is one of several strategic markets we're activating as we scale our global footprint and bring smarter capital solutions to SMEs around the world," Gahfi added.

This strategic expansion comes as part of NewCo's partnership with Bizcap and reflects the company's long-term vision to make fast, flexible funding accessible to businesses across international markets. To date, the companies have deployed over $2 billion in financing to more than 45,000 businesses globally.

For more information about NewCo's expansion into Canada and how to partner, visit www.NewCoCapitalGroup.CA .

About NewCo Capital Group

Founded in 2020, NewCo Capital Group provides fast, flexible, and accessible funding solutions to SMEs in the U.S. and now Canada. With a mission to break down financial barriers for growing businesses, NewCo has earned a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating and continues to set the standard in alternative finance.

