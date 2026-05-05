– Premium, hypoallergenic Ultra Dry Diapers now available at 450 retail locations across the country –

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Kiddicare, the trusted baby care brand loved by families for over a decade, is now available in Canada. Designed and owned by New Zealanders, Kiddicare is chosen by parents for its balance of softness, absorbency, comfort and everyday value. The brand launches nationally with its diaper range at more than 450 retail locations across Canada.

Kiddicare diapers are now available at more than 450 retail locations across Canada. (CNW Group/Kiddicare)

"We created Kiddicare to give families a better everyday choice, with products parents can trust, comfort babies can feel, playful characters they love and options families can afford," said Ben Liu, Managing Director of Kiddicare. "Our diaper launch in Canada is just the beginning, and we're proud to bring this trusted combination of quality and value to families across the country."

Known for its playful characters, thoughtful designs and reliable performance, Kiddicare has earned over 10,000 customer reviews across its markets, with families consistently praising comfort, leak protection and value for money.

Trusted by families across the USA, Kuwait, the UAE, Australia and New Zealand, Kiddicare diapers are now available at Dominion, Loblaws, Maxi, No Frills, Provigo, Real Atlantic Superstore, Real Canadian Superstore, Valu-mart, Your Independent Grocer and Zehrs stores across Canada.

Better for Your Baby and the Environment

Every Kiddicare product is created through rigorous research, thoughtful material selection and comprehensive testing. Made without harsh chemicals like phthalates, fragrances, latex, parabens and bleach, Kiddicare diapers are independently tested to be gentle, hypoallergenic and effective without compromise. Each batch also undergoes internal testing to ensure consistent quality, performance and comfort.

This same commitment to care extends to sustainability. Kiddicare is focused on reducing environmental impact without compromising quality or affordability for families. Its diapers use ECF pulp sourced from FSC-certified, sustainably managed forests, core wrappers made with tissue paper instead of plastic and outer cartons printed with vegetable ink on recycled paperboard.

Now in Canada: Ultra Dry Diapers for Comfort and Protection

Made for delicate skin, Kiddicare Ultra Dry Diapers are designed to keep babies dry, comfortable and protected day and night. The Tri-Fold Fit creates a snug, flat fit to help minimize leaks, while the fast-wicking core, leak-locking design, and five-layer absorbent core help pull moisture away quickly and lock wetness in for up to 12 hours of leak protection. Kiddicare's innovative technology locks in dryness in just 60 seconds and the wetness indicator helps babies stay drier and more comfortable. Kiddicare diapers are also lotion-, latex- and fragrance-free and feature a no-sag fit and super-soft top sheet. Available in sizes 0 to 7, Kiddicare supports babies through every stage of growth.

Kiddicare World: Turning Everyday Moments into Playful Adventures

Kiddicare believes everyday moments, even diaper changes, can be filled with joy and imagination. That's why its diapers feature adorable characters that change as babies grow. Every box also includes a free character sticker sheet, designed to spark creativity and add a little magic to your child's day.

This spirit of creativity and fun also comes to life through Kiddicare Story World, a playful universe filled with lovable characters, joyful stories and little adventures made for growing families. Inspired by imagination, learning, and fun, Kiddicare Story World is a place where children can explore, laugh, learn and grow with engaging stories and catchy songs that turn everyday moments into meaningful lessons about friendship, kindness, courage, and growing up.

Kiddicare Tours Canada with Free Family Fun and Samples

To celebrate the launch, Kiddicare is hitting the road this summer with a nationwide tour bringing free family fun to communities across Canada. Parents and kids can look forward to in-store book readings and play areas, appearances by Kiddicare's lovable characters, free samples and tons of giveaways when the Kiddicare Cloud Truck stops at retail locations across the country. Check out kiddicarebaby.ca for upcoming tour dates and event locations.

Learn more about Kiddicare and where to shop in Canada at kiddicarebaby.ca and follow Kiddicare on Instagram (@kiddicare_global) and TikTok (@kiddicare_global).

About Kiddicare

Founded in 2012, Kiddicare began with a simple mission: to create high-quality, affordable baby care products families can count on every day. Designed and owned by New Zealanders, Kiddicare products are trusted essentials for parents seeking comfort, performance and value. Today, Kiddicare offers diapers, 360° diapers, baby wipes and fun accessories across multiple international markets and continues to grow through long-term retail partnerships worldwide.

SOURCE Kiddicare

Media contact: Victoria Stratton, Paradigm, [email protected]