OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $50,000 investment in IDEA Simplifico to create a web series to address common misconceptions about zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and raise consumer awareness of their importance in the transition to a clean energy future.

The project includes the creation of the website lesrendezvouszero.com and the operation of a film studio, l'Espace InterACTION, located in the Centre d'événements et de congrès interactifs (CECi) at Trois-Rivières. Station Roulez Électrique's collaboration and expertise supported the development and delivery of the web series entitled La Station Électrique. The web series will be released and various activities will be promoted in February and March 2021 to engage the public.

Federal funding for this initiative is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, which supports the government's goal to have 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales in Canada by 2040.

The government has invested over $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure readily available. This includes creating a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and charging in more localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This infrastructure will ensure Canadians can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. It will support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards. The government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 for Canadian consumers to buy EVs to increase affordability and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments are driven by Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle adoption through an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million for purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Canadians want greener options to get to where they need to go. We're giving it to them. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

"Today, we're launching Les Rendez-vous Zéro, which represents various initiatives to speed up the adoption of zero-emission vehicles. Our message to all stakeholders to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is — be a part of the GHG race!"

