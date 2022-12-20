CAPE BRETON REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY, NS, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, Her Worship Amanda McDougall, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, and Lynne McCarron, Executive Director of United Way Cape Breton, announced joint funding of more than $1.3 million to connect Transit Cape Breton's services to underserved rural areas across the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM).

With this funding, United Way Cape Breton will acquire a minibus, a standard bus and establish five bus shelters throughout rural areas of the CBRM. These new vehicles and bus shelters will build on the existing transit system in the CBRM and in nearby communities, enabling residents, many of which are lower-income and seniors, to access education opportunities, go to work, attend social activities and do their day-to-day activities.

The Government of Canada is investing $473,862 in this project, the Regional Municipality of Cape Breton is providing $653,859 and United Way Cape Breton is investing $174,479.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Today's announcement for the purchase of new buses and the installment of five bus shelters for United Way Cape Breton will provide local residents in rural areas with better transit options to connect with nearby communities and to access critical programs and services. This investment helps to contribute to a connected future for rural Nova Scotians living in this community."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Transportation is an essential part of day-to-day life. It is how people get to school and places of employment. It is how people access health care, attend social gatherings and is vital to creating accessible and inclusive communities. We are incredibly grateful for the long-standing partnership Cape Breton Regional Municipality has with the United Way of Cape Breton that has resulted in this important funding investment in CBRM Transit. By investing in our Transit system we are able to connect more communities and people across the CBRM."

Her Worship Amanda McDougall, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality

"We are thrilled with today's funding announcement by Minister Battiste to strengthen public transit infrastructure for those in rural communities in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM). This investment in infrastructure will be a complement to the work we've been doing to help provide better transportation options to vulnerable community members. We've been working closely with the CBRM, Transit Cape Breton, the Cape Breton Partnership, District 11, Common Good Solutions, and the Province of Nova Scotia on a transportation pilot program for low-income and social inclusion for the last two years. Investment in transit infrastructure allows us to continue to advocate for viable transportation options for all community members."

Lynne McCarron, Executive Director of United Way Cape Breton

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.

funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund, which is part of the Permanent Public Transit Fund, will provide $250 million over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. In February 2021 , the Prime Minister announced nearly $15 billion in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent $3 billion annually to begin in 2026-27.

, the Prime Minister announced nearly in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent annually to begin in 2026-27. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

