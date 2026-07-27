New transitional homes for women coming to Saint John

SAINT JOHN, NB, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the Government of Canada, the Province of New Brunswick, and the City of Saint John announced more than $3.7 million in combined funding to support the construction of 12 new supportive housing units for women experiencing chronic homelessness, substance use disorders, and other health-related challenges in Saint John. Federal funding is being provided through the Affordable Housing Fund. Called House of Merritt, the project will provide 12 supportive housing units for women experiencing chronic homelessness, substance use disorders, and other health-related challenges. Each self-contained bachelor apartment will include a kitchenette, living and sleeping area, and private bathroom, complemented by shared amenities such as a communal kitchen, dining area, lounge, and accessible bathing facilities. The building will also include dedicated space for community services, training, meetings, and activities. Fresh Start Services for Women will provide on-site support through a Housing First and harm reduction approach, offering transition assistance, tenancy and life-skills development, financial literacy support, meal planning, and access to healthcare, crisis counselling, and other services tailored to residents' needs.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions) and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Honourable David Hickey, Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Saint John Harbour, and Her Worship, Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of Saint John.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our Government is focused in delivering housing for the people of Saint John and across the country. Supporting House of Merritt is one of the ways we do that. I'm proud of our involvement in this project, and of the tangible difference it will make for people in this community." – The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions) and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis

"Waterloo Village has watched the housing crisis unfold on its streets. The status quo is unacceptable, and all levels of government need to be responding with the urgency it deserves. This announcement is an important step towards that." – The Honourable David Hickey, Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Saint John Harbour

"Every resident deserves a safe and stable place to call home. The House of Merritt project is an important investment for our City, and we are proud to partner with the Government of Canada, the Province of New Brunswick, and Fresh Start Services for Women by providing not only housing, but also the supports needed to help women experiencing homelessness build healthier, more independent lives." – Her Worship Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of the City of Saint John

"The housing crisis has impacted Saint John hard since Covid. Rents have doubled in the period. Homelessness has quadrupled. And mental health and addictions have only become more acute. The House of Merritt will provide safe, secure, and supportive housing for 12 individuals who are currently living homeless. It will also provide a quality, affordable, professional space for Fresh Start Services, a non-profit organization that has been tirelessly serving this population for the last decade. Fresh Start will provide the support needed to the new tenants, so they have the very best chance for success in staying housed. The House of Merritt has been built through a collective effort, with key funding support from CMHC, HNB, the City of Saint John, and community partners, including the Sisters of Charity and the Human Development Council. It is not cheap nor easy to build affordable housing, and even harder to build a model like this. In spite of the challenges, we need much more of the same. The alternative is much more costly in dollars and lives. So, we look forward to building more, with the goal that everyone has a place to call home." – Seth Asimakos, General Manager and Co-Founder, Kaleidoscope Impact

"Fresh Start is pleased to partner with Kaleidoscope Social Impact to create supportive housing through the House of Merritt. Named after our founder Lois Merritt, we are proud to continue her legacy in believing that everyone deserves a home. Providing housing first support to the 12 residents who will live here, it will also be a home for our agency to continue our important work to support those living unsheltered, build on our housing loss prevention program and our work to end chronic homelessness." – Melanie Vautour, Executive director of Fresh Start

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the Government of Canada has committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for House of Merritt is as follows: $2.3 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $1.3 million from the New Brunswick Housing Corporation $125,000 from the City of Saint John $500,000 from the Sisters of Charity of the Immaculate conception.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]