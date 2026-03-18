OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking action to streamline access to medicines to save lives, reduce costs, and build our economy.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced the creation of the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Sector Task Force. The Task Force will explore innovative, made-in-Canada solutions that enhance competitiveness, and long-term growth to support reliable and sustainable access to pharmaceutical products in Canada.

A stronger life sciences sector will ensure Canadians can access the medicines they need, when they need them--while supporting job growth, innovation, and long-term economic growth across the country.

The Task Force will be co-chaired by Martin Leblanc, co-founder and Vice-Chairman of CellCarta Biosciences, and Michelle Boudreau, a former Associate Assistant Deputy Minister at Health Canada. The co-chairs share complementary experience and expertise that will support them in leading the Task Force.

The Task Force will also include members from:

Select national industry associations

Select pharmaceutical representatives

Select biotechnology firms

Select regulatory, policy and research partners

Martin Leblanc was the Chief Executive Officer of CellCarta Biosciences (formerly known as Caprion) for over 16 years and had led the company's technology development, laboratory operations and commercial strategy, focused on specialized precision medicine laboratory research services for the global biopharmaceutical industry. Mr. Leblanc has a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Moncton and a Master of Arts in Economics and Politics from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.

Michelle Boudreau has worked in community and hospital pharmacies and with the Government of Canada. At Health Canada, she held various leadership positions in areas such as program administration, pharmaceutical policy and health product regulation, as well as legal counsel. Ms. Boudreau holds degrees in pharmacy and law.

The Task Force will bring together senior leaders and experts from across the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. Its recommendations will inform the Government of Canada's approach to strengthening Canada's life sciences ecosystem and ensuring everyone has timely access to safe and effective medicines.

Quotes

"Better access to medicines means healthier Canadians and a stronger economy. This Task Force will bring together expertise from across the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector to identify practical, high-value solutions to improve access to medications and drive innovation and growth in Canada."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Growing Canada's life sciences sector is essential to our government's plan to transform the Canadian economy from reliance to resilience. This Task Force will drive targeted industry growth by accelerating job creation, strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity, and guiding strategic investments that expand access to life–saving pharmaceuticals while shaping our long–term vision."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick Facts

Canada has a significant pharmaceutical sector, ranking 9 th globally. Its industry represents 2% of global sales, supports over 80,000 high–skilled jobs, contributes $14 billion to the economy, and invests over $2 billion annually in research and development.

globally. Its industry represents 2% of global sales, supports over 80,000 high–skilled jobs, contributes $14 billion to the economy, and invests over $2 billion annually in research and development. Companies recognize the importance of the Canadian market and continue to bring new medicines to Canada. From April 2025 to February 2026, Health Canada authorized 56 new pharmaceutical drugs, 23 new biologic drugs, 134 generic pharmaceutical drugs and 12 biosimilars. 43 of these contained medicinal ingredients that have never been approved for sale in Canada before.

Health Canada works with Canada's Drug Agency and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux to conduct aligned reviews to shorten the time between Health Canada authorizations and reimbursement recommendations for drug plans. In the last two years, these aligned reviews have shortened the time between a regulatory decision and reimbursement recommendation by more than 80%.

to conduct aligned reviews to shorten the time between Health Canada authorizations and reimbursement recommendations for drug plans. In the last two years, these aligned reviews have shortened the time between a regulatory decision and reimbursement recommendation by more than 80%. The work of the Task Force will build on the Government of Canada's Red Tape Review, which seeks to reduce unnecessary regulatory burden through a more risk-based and agile regulatory system that further aligns with trusted international regulators and is easier for Canadians and businesses to navigate.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]