New survey reveals Canadians underestimate chronic hepatitis B and its link to liver cancer

Nearly 9 in 10 Canadians have little to no awareness of chronic hepatitis B (CHB)

Only 31% rank CHB as a high cancer risk, revealing a significant gap between perception and reality

Just 14% report to have been tested for CHB, yet CHB causes 56% 2 of liver cancer cases and affects over 262,000 in Canada 3

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- GSK plc (LSE: GSK) (NYSE: GSK) today released new data insights from a global survey marking World Hepatitis Day. The global survey, funded and commissioned by GSK, revealed major gaps in public awareness of chronic hepatitis B (CHB) in Canada, with many adults underestimating the role of CHB in liver cancer.1

World Hepatitis Day is observed annually on July 28 to raise awareness of hepatitis and to encourage action and engagement. In Canada 1,061 adults aged 18–54+ took part in the global online survey conducted by Ipsos of approximately 5,000 respondents across Japan, Taiwan, China, Germany and Canada.

CHB, a long-term viral infection, affects 262,000 people in Canada.3 It often goes undetected for years because many people have few or no symptoms, but over time it can lead to serious liver damage, including cirrhosis and liver cancer.4 Vaccination can help prevent hepatitis B,4 and greater awareness of its long-term health risks can support earlier diagnosis, testing and ongoing monitoring.

The survey findings underscore the need for improved public health education on CHB, as low awareness and misconceptions about the cancer risk continue to hinder testing and early detection1.

Public understanding of CHB in Canada remains strikingly low.

Only 31% of Canadians rated CHB a high cancer risk (significantly lower than regular alcohol use or obesity), while nearly 9 in 10 say they are unaware or know very little about CHB , which is the leading cause of liver cancer, 5 accounting for up to 56% of all liver cancer cases globally. 2





Only 31% of Canadians rated a high cancer risk (significantly lower than regular alcohol use or obesity), while nearly 9 in 10 say they are unaware or know very little about , which is the leading cause of liver cancer, accounting for up to 56% of all liver cancer cases globally. Lack of awareness of CHB extends to personal risk and testing.

Many Canadians lack basic knowledge of CHB and its long-term health risks: 11% say they have never heard of the virus, and only 8% of respondents believe they are likely to contract CHB . In addition, 45% of Canadian adults admit they have never been tested for hepatitis B because they haven't considered doing so or do not think they are at risk. Among those at higher risk, nearly half of respondents say they do not intend to get tested, suggesting that higher risk alone may not be enough to prompt action and that stigma and misconceptions may be discouraging people from seeking testing and care





Many Canadians lack basic knowledge of and its long-term health risks: 11% say they have never heard of the virus, and only 8% of respondents believe they are likely to contract . In addition, 45% of Canadian adults admit they have never been tested for hepatitis B because they haven't considered doing so or do not think they are at risk. Among those at higher risk, nearly half of respondents say they do not intend to get tested, suggesting that higher risk alone may not be enough to prompt action and that stigma and misconceptions may be discouraging people from seeking testing and care Recognition of prevention and protection options is also limited.

Misconceptions about prevention and care are widespread: 55% of Canadians incorrectly believe there is no treatment for CHB and about 3 in 4 are unaware that vaccination can help protect against it.

The findings are consistent with the updated Canadian Guidelines for the Management of Chronic Hepatitis B that emphasize universal screening, universal infant vaccination across all provinces and territories, and expanded treatment recommendations, including broader eligibility criteria.6 As a result, more people living with CHB may be considered for treatment. Individuals with chronic hepatitis B may wish to speak with their healthcare provider about what these changes could mean for their own care.

"The data underscores a simple reality: people don't ask for a hepatitis B test when they don't know they're at risk. Most Canadians assume that if a test is important, it will be offered as part of their routine health care. Too often, that isn't happening for hepatitis B. This World Hepatitis Day, the theme is 'Let's break it down.' That means breaking down the barriers that leave people undiagnosed for years and putting in place policies to offer one-time hepatitis B screening to all adults and hepatitis B vaccination for all infants so people are identified early, connected to care and protected from the serious consequences of chronic hepatitis B, including liver cancer," said Jennifer van Gennip Executive Director, Action Hepatitis Canada.

"The survey reveals a troubling disconnect: chronic hepatitis B carries serious long-term health risks, yet many Canadians do not recognize it as a concern. Awareness, understanding and education are critical. Informed conversations in the clinic are often the starting point for testing, monitoring and ongoing care. We need clear, accessible information and more informed dialogue in clinics and communities so that Canadians can better understand their risk and work with their healthcare teams to protect their liver health," added Dr. Michelle Horn, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada

The World Health Organization has set targets to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, and countries that are part of WHO and the United Nations, including Canada, have agreed to take action to help meet these goals.4

About chronic hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that can cause both acute and chronic liver disease. Chronic hepatitis B occurs when the immune system is unable to clear the virus, resulting in long-lasting infection that affects more than 240 million people worldwide3, including 262,000 in Canada3. The disease causes approximately 1.1 million deaths each year3, and accounts for approximately 56% of liver cancer cases globally.2

About the Global Chronic Hepatitis B 2026 Survey

The global chronic hepatitis B survey is a quantitative online survey of approximately 5,000 adults aged 18-54+ from Japan (978), Taiwan (961), China (1,000), Germany (1,059) and Canada (1,061). The survey was commissioned and funded by GSK, and included 11 questions exploring awareness of CHB, perceptions of cancer risk, testing behaviour and trusted sources of health information.1 Survey results are reported as aggregated data and are intended to inform disease awareness and public health education efforts.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.gsk.ca.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in GSK's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025, and GSK's Q1 Results for 2026.

References 1 [Global Chronic Hepatitis B Awareness 2026 Survey, data on file.] 2 Hao X, et al. Hepatocellular carcinoma risk scores from modeling to real clinical practice in areas highly endemic for hepatitis b infection. J Clin Transl Hepatol. 2023;11(7):1508-1519. doi:10.14218/JCTH.2023.00087 3 Public Health Agency of Canada. Canada's progress towards eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health concern. (July 2024) Ottawa, Canada. Available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/diseases-conditions/p rogress-towards-eliminating-viral-hepatitis-threat-2021.html 4 World Health Organization. Global hepatitis report 2026. Available at: https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240122383. Last accessed: June 2026 5 Tran S, Zou B, Kam L, et al. Updates in characteristics and survival rates of hepatocellular carcinoma in a nationwide cohort of real-world us patients, 2003-2021. J Hepatocell Carcinoma. 2023;10:2147-2158. doi:10.2147/JHC.S420603 6 The Management of Chronic Hepatitis B: 2025 HBV Guidelines Update. https://hepatology.ca/2025/06/18/the-management-of-chronic-hepatitis-b-2025-guidelines-update/

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