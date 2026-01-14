New Survey Finds 2026 Revenue Targets Are Outpacing Reality

Senior leaders plan aggressive growth despite uneven delivery and persistent execution constraints

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - A new survey of senior executives across North America and Europe reveals a growing disconnect between revenue ambition and execution capability, with many organizations planning 2026 growth targets that exceed what recent performance and operating models can realistically support.

The 2026 Executive Pricing Benchmarks Survey, conducted by Revenue Management Labs, draws on insights from more than 330 senior leaders and shows that revenue forecasts for 2026 assume a sharp acceleration in performance, even as many companies fell short of similar expectations in 2025.

On average, organizations are planning for 8.2% revenue growth in 2026. That step up follows a year in which pricing was heavily relied upon to offset softer demand, yet still underdelivered across industries. The data suggests that many revenue plans are built on optimism rather than evidence.

"Targets are rising faster than execution is changing," said Avy Punwasee, Managing Partner at Revenue Management Labs. "Many organizations are assuming pricing will deliver more growth, with more consistency, without addressing the same structural issues that limited performance last year."

The survey highlights a widening gap between ambition and delivery. While companies continue to push price increases, tighten discounting, and pursue margin recovery, the operational foundations needed to support those outcomes often remain unchanged. Coverage models, pricing governance, analytics, and incentives frequently lag behind the expectations embedded in revenue plans.

Key findings from the 2026 Executive Pricing Benchmarks Survey include:

Average planned revenue growth of 8.2% for 2026, despite uneven delivery in prior years

Continued reliance on pricing as a primary growth lever across industries

Margin recovery targets rising ahead of structural improvements in cost, mix, and pricing discipline

Increased execution pressure as multiple assumptions must hold simultaneously to meet plan

The data also shows that organizations with stronger pricing governance, regular review cycles, and clearer cross functional accountability are more likely to close the gap between targets and results.

"When targets consistently outrun reality, they lose credibility internally," said Michael Stanisz, Managing Partner at Revenue Management Labs. "Sales teams disengage, forecasts deteriorate, and pricing becomes the silent absorber of unrealistic expectations. The companies that outperform are the ones willing to pressure test their plans early and ground ambition in evidence."

Rather than lowering standards, the findings point to the need for more credible, execution aligned target setting. Leading organizations are using pricing benchmarks as a diagnostic tool, not just a scorecard, to understand what is truly achievable and where capability must evolve.

The full 2026 Executive Pricing Benchmarks Survey provides detailed insights into how pricing contributed to performance in 2025 and what senior leaders are assuming for growth, margin, and execution in 2026.

