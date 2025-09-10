Revenue Management Labs and Alignor Partner to Deliver Value-Based Pricing Training

New programs equip executives, along with sales, marketing, and pricing teams, to protect margins, defend prices, and shift customer conversations from cost to value.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Revenue Management Labs (RML), a leader in pricing strategy and revenue optimization, has partnered with Alignor, a global provider of strategic negotiation and communication training, to launch three targeted training bundles . These programs combine practical tools, simulations, and analytics-driven insights to help organizations execute value-based pricing strategies, counter price pushback, and win customer buy-in without eroding margins.

The partnership addresses some of the most persistent challenges companies face in pricing: revenue leakage, margin erosion, discount pressure, and inconsistent execution. Each bundle is designed to deliver practical skills participants can apply immediately in real-world selling situations, supported by self-assessments, short videos, and facilitated workshops.

Three training bundles are available:

Achieving Price Increases – Gives teams proven methods to plan, justify, and communicate price increases with confidence. Participants learn to use persuasive value stories and relevant financial data to support pricing decisions. Modules include Difficult Price Increase Conversations , Communicating Value , and Communicating Financial Analysis and Data . Handling Customer Pricing Pushback – Helps professionals strategically defend pricing when customers demand discounts or cite market data to justify reductions. Modules include Price Defense , Communicating Financial Analysis and Data , and Overcoming Adversity in the Age of AI . Selling Value – Equips teams to pivot customer conversations away from price and toward differentiated value. Participants learn to influence buying decisions and strengthen relationships. Modules include Communicating Value , Closing Sales , and Communicating Financial Analysis and Data .

"Pricing success isn't just about setting the right number, it is about having the confidence, tools, and alignment to execute that price in the market," said Avy Punwasee , Partner at Revenue Management Labs. "Our partnership with Alignor ensures organizations can protect margins, communicate value, and achieve lasting pricing impact."

Key program benefits:

Master high-stakes pricing conversations with customers and channel partners

Use financial analysis to reinforce value-based pricing

Build cross-functional alignment to sustain pricing improvements

Reduce revenue leakage by improving discount and deal governance

The programs are relevant to organizations across industries, including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, business services, technology/SaaS, and life sciences.

For more details on the bundles and modules, visit our training page .

About Revenue Management Labs: Revenue Management Labs helps companies capture their full value potential through data-driven pricing strategies, execution support, and capability building. RML partners with clients to improve profitability, drive sustainable growth, and create lasting pricing excellence.

About Alignor: Alignor is a global leader in strategic negotiation, value communication, and deal execution training. Their proven learning journeys empower teams to achieve measurable business results through practical tools, simulations, and stakeholder-focused strategies.

SOURCE Revenue Management Labs

Media Contact: Peter Sullivan, Marketing Director, Revenue Management Labs, [email protected]