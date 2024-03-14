New Skincare and Makeup Launches from Indeed Labs™ All Under $30

TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Indeed Labs™, a renowned Canadian skincare brand celebrated for its iconic and viral products, has recently launched four ground-breaking innovations throughout February and March. Each of these new releases upholds the brand's commitment to cruelty-free, fragrance-free formulations, responsibly sourced ingredients, and science-backed formulas.

New Innovations from Indeed Labs

Beloved Nanoblur™ Blurring Cream has expanded into Nanoset™ Setting Spray, a makeup setting spray that instantly provides a photo-finish, matte look while locking in makeup and prolonging wear. This setting and finishing spray instantly blurs pores and fine lines, and keeps makeup in place all day long giving camera-ready results, all while providing skincare benefits.

The viral product, Nanobronze™ Bronzing Drops is now available in a new shade Deep specifically designed to complement deeper skin tones who want to achieve a bronzed look minus the sun exposure. Nanobronze™ contains a blend of actives including cacao seed extract to combat damage from pollution and blue light.

An extension of Snoxin II™ known for its effectiveness at minimizing fine lines and wrinkles, the new Snoxin II™ Under Eye Patches provide the same benefits to the delicate eye area. These hydrogel patches are a targeted, instant solution for tired, puffy-looking eyes without having to inject filler around the delicate eye area.

Indeed Labs is also excited to debut In-Patch Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches, niacinamide-filled patches that absorb impurities from the skin surface, unclog pores, and quickly flatten the look of blemishes. These tea tree oil-infused patches prevent dark spots and minimize hyperpigmentation and redness, even after the breakout has cleared. With 48 patches, and two different dot sizes, there's a patch for every blemish.

"Embracing innovation and acknowledging gaps in this space are at the core of our mission," explains CEO Dimitra Davidson. We believe that by combining cutting-edge science with a deep understanding of the community's needs, we can create new skincare solutions that empower everyone to feel confident in their own skin."

The new Indeed Labs products are now available on indeedlabs.com and shoppersdrugmart.ca with prices ranging from $9.99 - $24.99. For more information or to schedule an interview with Dimitra Davidson, please contact [email protected]

About Indeed Labs:

Indeed Labs™ creates products with premium quality, clinically proven ingredients that are responsibly-sourced. Since inception, the mission has been to change the way consumers look at skincare and their skincare journey. The brand strives to be the one consumers turn to for real results, and formulas driven by science. Always at the forefront of innovation, their goal is to revolutionize the skincare industry with trusted products that deliver the results consumers are looking for, at wallet friendly prices.

