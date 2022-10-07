New shopping area : YQB opens two new food concessions and an event zone for the Carnaval de Québec

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), along with its new partners from Blaxton Pub & Grill, Brûlerie Rousseau by Nourcy, and the Carnaval de Québec, is proud to open its new commercial area. Travellers from the city and elsewhere will be able to enjoy delicious food and drinks from these two popular local banners while they wait for their flight. They will also have the chance to explore the fascinating history of the Carnaval de Québec at the festival's exclusive exhibition in the new event zone.

"We are very pleased to officially welcome Blaxton Pub & Grill, Brûlerie Rousseau par Nourcy, and the Carnaval de Québec to YQB. All three organizations are the pride and joy of the region. It is our hope that these two new food concessions and the event zone will create a distinctive experience for travellers passing through the terminal, and will encourage people from Québec City and beyond to travel from YQB. We are working hard to make your airport as attractive as possible and to make it a place that reflects the colours and flavours of our beautiful region," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport.

"Blaxton Québec Airport is the first resto-bar to serve travellers at YQB in nearly 25 years. We are expanding the food options at Québec City's airport, and we're proud to enhance travellers' customer experience. Created through a $1 million investment, our new restaurant seats over 160 people and is open daily from morning to night. We are very pleased to respond to a need that YQB passengers have been expressing for years, and we hope they will appreciate this new opening," said Bassem Oueslati, co-owner of Blaxton Québec Airport.

"We're delighted to have been able to partner with Brûlerie Rousseau et Nourcy to create an exclusive concept for Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport. Our goal is to offer fast and efficient service and outstanding products worthy of the country's most refined third-wave cafés. I'm pleased to be contributing to this new project, and to fulfill passengers' desire to see a Québec coffee banner in the terminal," said Nicolas Nourcy, owner of Nourcy and operator of Brûlerie Rousseau par Nourcy.

"Carnaval de Québec is delighted to inaugurate the new event zone at Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport with an exhibition specially prepared for this unique location. For the next two years, I invite locals and tourists to discover (or rediscover) the rich history of my festival and see some of its magical highlights from years past as they wait to board. You're going to love the mementos, photos showing the origins of the Carnaval, the evolution of its effigies, posters from different eras, and some of its amazing winter activities," said Bonhomme Carnaval, the King of the party.

Located directly across from the exit of the security checkpoint, the new commercial area, with its two new food concessions and event zone, joins a RELAY convenience store, The Loop Duty Free, and an A&W restaurant to enhance the airport's commercial offering.

