New Shift Report: Gen Z Is Embracing AI and Sounding the Alarm on It

Study finds that while 47% of 18-24 year olds now use AI tools first for search, 34% say AI is already "far too dominant" and 67% worry about its environmental costs

VICTORIA, BC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Shift , the world's first fully customizable browser, today released a new report, "AI Usage in America: A Generational Divide," revealing how age is shaping the way Americans adopt, resist and feel about artificial intelligence.

Based on a nationally representative survey of 1,400+ U.S. adults, the report finds that AI adoption is not following a simple young-versus-old pattern. Younger Americans are among the heaviest AI users, but they are also the most conflicted. And the generation most primed for explosive AI growth may not be who anyone expected.

"Younger users are embracing AI, but they are also the most aware of its tradeoffs. At the same time, older adults risk being left behind if AI is designed only for power users," said Michael Foucher, Vice President of Product and Customer Success at Shift . "This data is a call to action for the industry to build AI experiences that are accessible, transparent, and genuinely optional."

Among the report's key findings:

The real AI power users aren't who you think: 43% of 25-34 year olds lead daily AI use, surpassing the 32% overall average.

43% of 25-34 year olds lead daily AI use, surpassing the 32% overall average. Gen Z is moving fastest toward AI-first search but also sounding the alarm: Nearly half (47%) of 18-24 year olds say they use AI tools first for search, while 58% of Americans overall still turn to traditional search engines first. This same cohort is raising some of the loudest red flags: 34% of 18-24 year olds say AI is already "far too dominant," and 67% express concern over its environmental and energy costs.

Nearly half (47%) of 18-24 year olds say they use AI tools first for search, while 58% of Americans overall still turn to traditional search engines first. This same cohort is raising some of the loudest red flags: 34% of 18-24 year olds say AI is already "far too dominant," and 67% express concern over its environmental and energy costs. Middle-aged Americans represent a sleeper growth market: 46% of 35-54 year olds say they plan to increase their AI usage in the coming year.

46% of 35-54 year olds say they plan to increase their AI usage in the coming year. Seniors face an access gap: 40% of adults (65+) report they never use AI, often citing a lack of knowledge on how to get started.

"People do not want AI forced into every corner of their digital lives," added Foucher. "They want AI that is useful, easy to understand and optional. That is especially important as the browser becomes one of the main places where search, productivity and AI are starting to come together."

The findings arrive at a pivotal moment, as AI reshapes how people search, work and interact with technology. As browsers become a central entry point for AI-powered search and productivity, the report points to a growing need for tools that give users more control over when and how AI is used.

The full report, "AI Usage in America: A Generational Divide," is available at shift.com/state-of-browsing .

Survey Methodology

These insights are based on a survey of 1,448 adults conducted in February 2026. Data has been weighted to be nationally representative by annual income, ethnicity, age, gender and region.

About Shift

Shift is a customizable browser built for focused work, bringing apps, accounts, and tools into one unified workspace. With the introduction of Shift AI, Shift is reimagining the browser for the AI era, embedding context-aware intelligence directly into the browsing experience while giving users full control over how and when AI is used. Designed for flexibility, transparency, and performance, Shift helps professionals reduce digital overload and work more efficiently.

As part of the Redbrick portfolio of companies, Shift is a Certified B Corp and a pioneer in carbon-neutral browsing.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Shift Technologies Inc.