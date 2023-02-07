NEW SEASONS OF LONG-STANDING HIT REALITY SERIES SURVIVOR AND BIG BROTHER CANADA JOIN GLOBAL AND STACKTV'S 2023 LINEUP THIS MARCH

The Thrilling Two-Hour 44th Edition of Survivor Premiere airs Wednesday, March 1

Season 11 of Global Original Big Brother Canada Is Back Wednesday, March 8

Stream Global Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

For additional photography, visit the Corus Media Centre here.

For the latest Big Brother Canada Season 11 promo, click here.

Follow us on Twitter at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release socially visit: bit.ly/3lfXngF

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Global springs forward this March with its two biggest reality series Survivor and Big Brother Canada, both back with new seasons promising to deliver more drama and action-packed moments than ever before. As described by Host and Executive Producer, Jeff Probst, as "one of the most intense, unpredictable, inspirational, and most entertaining seasons," Survivor returns with a 44th Season in a special two-hour premiere Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV. Then, one week later, it's time to begin the game where every second counts as hit original series Big Brother Canada premieres its 11th Season Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV.

From L to R: Survivor 44 Cast and Host & EP Arisa Cox (Big Brother Canada) (CNW Group/Global)

"Global is home to the most explosive reality TV, featuring larger-than-life personalities and must-see moments that our viewers love and expect," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "We are on the edge of our seats for new seasons of both Survivor and Big Brother Canada, making Wednesday nights on Global and STACKTV the place to be for can't-miss reality TV."

Airing Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning March 1, Survivor 44 features 18 determined new castaways, stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji, these motivated players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing them to decide what is more dangerous: the environment or navigating the complex social game and placing trust in their tribemates. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day.

The individuals competing on Season 44 are fans from diverse backgrounds, including a Canadian castaway, Kane Fritzler of Saskatchewan, who all bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

Then, hosted by Arisa Cox, who also serves as one of the show's executive producers, Canada's favourite reality show Big Brother Canada premieres its 11th Season Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV. This season, #BBCAN11 will air three nights a week featuring new episodes every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Head of Household), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Power of Veto) and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Eviction).

Big Brother Canada hand-picks a group of strangers from all walks of life, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests. Last year, Big Brother Canada was one of 33 productions airing across 26 markets globally – making this one of the most successful years ever for the Banijay format of Big Brother. Stay tuned for additional announcements about Season 11 of Big Brother Canada including this season's theme, houseguests, prize details and more.

To complete Global's midseason primetime action-packed schedule, Season 6 of high-stakes drama 9-1-1 returns this spring with new episodes starting Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Also, FBI Tuesdays resume February 14 with FBI at 8 p.m. ET/PT, FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET/PT and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Then, The Equalizer comes back to Global on Sunday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Lastly, the landmark 10th and final season of The Blacklist premieres February 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Global's entertaining lineup of returning hit series are also all available to stream anytime on STACKTV, GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

Survivor is hosted by Emmy Award®-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios. Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 11 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and content powerhouse Banijay, with the deal struck by distribution arm Banijay Rights. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

#BBCAN11

Twitter:

@BigBrotherCA

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

http://www.facebok.com/BigBrotherCA

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@bigbrotherca

@globaltv

TikTok:

@bigbrotherca

@globaltv

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions (A Boat Rocker Company)

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming. Insight Senior Vice President Erin Brock serves as Executive Producer – alongside Insight's Chair and CEO John Brunton, on Big Brother Canada. The company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs including ten seasons of ratings hits Big Brother Canada and Top Chef Canada; Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble (the largest multi-platform broadcast and highest viewed non-sporting broadcast in Canadian television history); Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown; The Amazing Race Canada (the most watched Canadian show on record); and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special on CBC watched by one in three Canadians. Insight has collaborated with The Black Academy on The Legacy Awards and with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation on Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education and National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.

SOURCE Global

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Cassandra Chambers, Associate Publicist, Global Television, 416.479.6945, [email protected]; Jacqui VanSickle, Publicity Manager, Global Television, 416.860.4224, [email protected]