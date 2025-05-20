Global survey finds 92% of marketers recognize opportunities delivered by generic top-level domains, but cost and awareness barriers remain ahead of 2026 application window

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- A new global survey from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) reveals that 52% of marketing leaders believe generic top-level domains (gTLDs – the three characters or more that come after the dot in a URL) have strong potential for enhancing brand presence online; however, a knowledge gap is preventing many brands from taking advantage of the opportunities that a gTLD can bring.

New gTLD Program: Next Round

The research surveyed over 2,000 marketing leaders across eight countries (Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, U.K., and U.S.) with the purpose of creating a picture of the evolving digital marketing landscape and understanding the levels of awareness around gTLDs. It comes as ICANN prepares to open the next application window for new gTLDs in April 2026 – the New gTLD Program: Next Round – the first opportunity in more than a decade for organizations to apply to operate their own gTLD.

Top-level domains are the letters found at the end of an Internet address (with gTLDs including .ceo, .charity, .menu, and .paris). Brands can apply to run their own gTLD as a way to indicate the purpose of their organization or to clearly mark a website as being related to their brand. The research shows that increasing brand awareness and visibility is the top priority for marketing leaders (54%) and that over half believe that gTLDs have strong potential for enhancing brand presence online. However, the research also shows that almost a third (32%) of marketing leaders surveyed are unfamiliar with gTLDs, which suggests that operating a new gTLD may be a strategic opportunity that many organizations are currently overlooking.

Key findings from the research include:

After defining a gTLD, 92% of marketing leaders responded that they could see the potential benefits to gTLDs, with enhanced brand differentiation (46%), improved customer trust (45%), better control over online presence (44%), and improved SEO (44%) topping the list.

19% of marketing leaders work for organizations that have previously applied for a gTLD.

Cost concerns (31%), knowledge gaps (27%), and insufficient resources (24%) were identified as the main barriers to application.

The research revealed notable regional variations, with Nigerian (74%) and Indian (61%) marketing leaders showing the strongest belief in gTLDs' potential for branding and online presence. In contrast, marketers in China expressed more mixed views, with 50% seeing strong potential but 49% considering gTLDs an unnecessary investment with unclear Return On Investment.

The findings come at a time when marketing leaders are facing significant challenges in standing out from competitors (53%), attracting and engaging the right audience (52%), and keeping pace with digital trends (47%).

A new gTLD can be an innovative tool for commerce and communication. They allow businesses in specific countries, sectors, or niche markets to create an exclusive, descriptive, and memorable label on the Internet. An entity operating a gTLD can provide its users and customers with an extra measure of confidence in its security and legitimacy online. This can be valuable in today's environment, where users often don't know whether they can trust the source on the Internet.

Theresa Swinehart, SVP, Global Domains & Strategy said: "The New gTLD Program: Next Round presents an opportunity for businesses, communities, governments, and others to apply to operate their own secure space online, tailored to fit their organization, community, culture, language, and customer interests. Now is also the moment for brands to consider applying for a gTLD, and this research tells us there is still a lack of awareness. ICANN can help provide information and raise awareness of the Next Round and the opportunity it presents for global communities, organizations, and businesses, including brands."

To help address the knowledge gap, ICANN is developing resources to help organizations understand the application process and potential opportunities for gTLDs ahead of the 2026 application window. ICANN also offers the Applicant Support Program (ASP), which provides financial and non-financial assistance to eligible applicants.

The full report, "Understanding the gTLD Opportunity for Brands," is available at https://newgtldprogram.icann.org/sites/default/files/documents/understanding-gtld-opportunity-brands-20may25-en.pdf. For more information on the New gTLD Program visit https://newgtldprogram.icann.org/en .

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

About the survey

This research was carried out by Focaldata on behalf of ICANN, with fieldwork conducted in March 2025. 2,000 marketing decision makers were surveyed, including Marketing Managers/Directors, CMOs, Heads of Marketing and other marketing-related roles. The research gathered a global perspective, including marketing decision makers across Brazil (161), China (165), India (350), Mexico (170), Nigeria (351), South Africa (156), U.K. (364), and U.S. (353).

