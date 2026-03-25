OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Union of Safety and Justice Employees (USJE) is calling for greater recognition and support for Correctional Program Officers (CPOs) following the release of a new research report examining their experiences working in Canada's federal correctional system.

The report, Correctional Program Officers: Wellness, Safety, and the Responsibility of Rehabilitation, is based on interviews with more than 100 CPOs across the country and provides the first comprehensive look at the workplace realities faced by the professionals responsible for delivering rehabilitation programming in federal institutions and in the community.

"Ultimately, if the Government of Canada is truly committed to the rehabilitation of federal offenders, we must support the people responsible for delivering it," said David Neufeld, National President of the Union of Safety and Justice Employees. "This is why we are calling on the Correctional Service of Canada to halt its plans to reduce the number of Correctional Program Officers and related supports."

The research highlights several key challenges affecting CPOs and the effectiveness of rehabilitation programs, including heavy workloads, significant administrative demands such as report writing, limited training for complex cases, and exposure to both operational and organizational stressors that can impact mental health and well-being.

The report recommends equipping Correctional Program Officers with more latitude regarding the development of program content and delivery, addressing overwhelming workloads, issues of physical and psychological safety, and diminishing unnecessary administrative burdens. It also calls for greater recognition of the role that Correctional Program Officers play in supporting rehabilitation and public safety.

"Correctional Program Officers are at the heart of rehabilitation in Canada's correctional system," Neufeld added. "They work directly with individuals to help them address the behaviours that led them into the criminal justice system and build the skills needed to safely and successfully reintegrate into communities across Canada. When these professionals are stretched too thin or lack the support they need, it affects program participants, staff well-being and public safety."

The study also found that many CPOs enter the profession motivated by a desire to make a positive difference in people's lives and help reduce reoffending, yet their role remains largely unknown to the public and they feel undervalued within the correctional system.

USJE is urging the federal government and the Correctional Service of Canada to review the findings and work with frontline employees to address the challenges identified in the report.

The study was conducted by Dr. Rosemary Ricciardelli (Memorial University of Newfoundland), Dr. Mark Norman (Saint Francis Xavier University), Micheal Taylor (Memorial University of Newfoundland), and Dr. Christine Genest (Université de Montréal).

Correctional Program Officers work with federally incarcerated individuals in the community and in federal penitentiaries. They provide those in federal custody with the programs needed to reduce the risk of recidivism and maintain public safety. The recommendations in this report, if implemented, can vastly improve existing correctional programs and their delivery, highlighted Dr. Ricciardelli.

The full report is available here: https://usje-sesj.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/2026-03-USJE-Report-Correctional-P[…]s-Wellness-Safety-and-the-Responsibility-of-Rehabilitation.pdf

About USJE:

USJE represents nearly 20,000 members across 18 departments and agencies, all of which uphold public safety and access to justice in Canada.

SOURCE Union of Safety and Justice Employees

For more information: Kristina Martin, E: [email protected], T: 613-882-8432