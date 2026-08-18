New research centre to address Indigenous health priorities in Yukon

$2.4 million investment will strengthen Yukon First Nations-led health research, capacity and training throughout the territory

WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Strong Indigenous-led health research begins with research that reflects the priorities, knowledge, and leadership of Indigenous communities.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced a $2.4 million investment through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) to establish a new Network Environments for Indigenous Health Research (NEIHR) centre in Yukon. This centre will strengthen Yukon First Nations-led research capacity in the territory and expand the national network of Indigenous health research centres to now include all provinces and territories.

The Yukon NEIHR will support community-driven research priorities while strengthening research capacity, partnerships, and opportunities for training and mentorship. Led by Dr. Norma Ann Shorty, the centre will provide long-term support for research that is grounded in Yukon First Nations governance, knowledge systems, culture and approaches to health and wellness.

Building on years of community engagement and partnership development, the Yukon NEIHR will create a sustainable research environment that supports Yukon First Nations in leading research involving their communities, lands, and data. Guided by the Southern Tutchone teaching of Dashäw ("Our Ancestors' Wisdom"), the centre will foster collaborative research that is accountable to communities, advances culturally grounded approaches to health, and strengthens the next generation of Indigenous health researchers in Yukon.

The Yukon NEIHR expands the national NEIHR program, which supports Indigenous-led health research and research capacity development across Canada. Together, the centres are strengthening Indigenous research leadership while helping ensure health research reflects the priorities and lived experiences of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

Quotes

"First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities are leading innovative health research that reflects their priorities, knowledge systems, and lived experiences. By establishing a new NEIHR centre in Yukon, we are strengthening Indigenous-led research capacity in the territory while helping ensure communities have the resources to generate the knowledge needed to improve health and well-being for generations to come."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"This is a significant investment in Yukon and in the people and partnerships that are strengthening health research across the territory. The new Yukon NEIHR will create more opportunities for Yukon First Nations communities, researchers and trainees to work together, build local research capacity and develop evidence that responds to the unique realities of the North. I'm very pleased to see Yukon become part of this important national network."

Dr. Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The Yukon Network Environments for Indigenous Health Research represents an important milestone for Indigenous health research in Canada. Guided by Yukon First Nations leadership, this network creates lasting opportunities for Indigenous researchers, trainees, and communities to lead research that is grounded in their own priorities, ways of knowing, and governance. It strengthens the national network that is advancing Indigenous-led research while supporting Yukon First Nations to advance research that contributes to healthier futures for their communities."

Dr. Chelsea Gabel

Scientific Director, CIHR Institute of Indigenous Peoples' Health

"The Yukon NEIHR is grounded in the knowledge, priorities and leadership of Yukon First Nations. This centre will create a space where communities can lead research in ways that reflect their own knowledge systems, values and approaches to health and wellness, while creating opportunities for the next generation of Indigenous researchers. Guided by the wisdom of our ancestors, we are building a research environment that is rooted in community and will serve Yukon First Nations for generations to come."

Dr. Norma Ann Shorty

Nominated Principal Investigator, Yukon Network Environments for Indigenous Health Research

Institute for Circumpolar Health Research, Yukon University

"The establishment of the Yukon NEIHR is an important step in strengthening First Nations, Métis, and Inuit-led health research across Canada. By bringing Yukon into the national NEIHR network, we are creating new opportunities for communities, researchers and trainees to learn from one another, share knowledge and strengthen Indigenous research capacity across regions. This work is rooted in relationships and in supporting Inuit, First Nations, and Métis communities to lead research that reflects their own priorities, knowledge and ways of knowing."

Dr. Robert (Bobby) Henry

Co-Principal Investigator, Network Environments for Indigenous Health Research National Coordinating Centre

Quick facts

The NEIHR program is a 16-year, $105.5 million initiative led by CIHR.

All 13 CIHR Institutes contribute to the NEIHR program, which is led by CIHR's Institute of Indigenous Peoples' Health and co-led by the Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health.

Since 2018, the NEIHR program has supported Indigenous-led health research, research capacity development, training, mentorship, and knowledge sharing across Canada.

The establishment of the Yukon NEIHR means Indigenous-led health research centres are now supported in every province and territory in Canada.

Associated links

Contacts

Alexandre Bergeron

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

[email protected]

Media Relations

Canadian Institutes of Health Research

[email protected]

At the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), we know that research has the power to change lives. As Canada's health research investment agency, we collaborate with partners and researchers to support the discoveries and innovations that improve our health and strengthen our health care system.

SOURCE Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)