New report reveals Canadians living with Alzheimer's may not have access to innovative medicines when they need them most

The Alzheimer Society of Ontario calls for urgent national and provincial action to strengthen early diagnosis and ensure equitable access

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alzheimer Society of Ontario (ASO) is calling for immediate action across federal and provincial governments to prepare Canada's health system for the arrival of new Alzheimer's treatments that can slow the progression of early-stage disease. A new ASO-led report reveals that despite scientific progress, the Canadian healthcare system remains unprepared to deliver these therapies to the people who need them most.

"Canada is standing at a pivotal moment in Alzheimer's care and governments can no longer afford to treat this as tomorrow's problem," says Cathy Barrick, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Ontario. "With treatments emerging that can alter the course of the disease, governments must continue to invest beyond what is already being done because every delay means more Canadians risk losing their window for treatment choices and their chance at hope."

Drawing on insights from clinicians, system leaders, advocates and people with lived experience, ASO is shaping a national roadmap to deliver faster access to care and treatment -- proving that with collaboration and collective will, readiness is not just urgent, it's possible.

The roadmap focuses on making Canada's health system easier to navigate and faster to respond. That means helping people get diagnosed earlier, improving access to the right tests and scans and ensuring there are enough trained professionals to meet anticipated demand. It also calls for better coordination between family doctors, specialists, and community programs so people don't get lost in the system.

"As prevalence continues to rise, the pressure on Canada's health systems will only increase," said Dr. Jaspreet Bhangu, geriatrician, St. Joseph's Health Care London. "New Alzheimer's treatments are a breakthrough, but without investment in diagnostic infrastructure and coordinated care, the system won't be able to keep pace. Preparing now is essential to ensure these innovations reach the people who need them most."

Currently, more than 770,000 Canadians are living with Alzheimer's disease, a number expected to surpass 1.7 million by 2050.1 Each day, more than 400 Canadians are diagnosed, and women represent nearly two-thirds of all cases.1 Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, is already straining the health system and families alike.

Across Canada, uneven access to testing, fragmented care and workforce shortages continue to delay diagnosis. These challenges, compounded by disparities between regions and communities, mean that most people living with early-stage Alzheimer's may not be able to benefit from new treatments in time.

"Watching someone you love slip away little by little is devastating," said Lee Laforest, care partner. "For us, it took so long just to get a diagnosis, and by then, so many options were already out of reach. Seeing efforts to improve early detection and access gives me hope, it shows families like mine that change is possible, and that others might have more time together."

Canada has successfully created integrated care systems before such as for cancer, renal care and mental health. Now is the time to apply that same ambition to dementia.

To read and download the full report, Closing the Gap: Strategies to Ready Canada's Health System for Alzheimer's Disease Treatments, please visit https://alzheimer.ca/on/closingthegap.

About Closing the Gap: Strategies to Ready Canada's Health System for Alzheimer's Disease Treatments

The report, commissioned by ASO and funded by Eli Lilly Canada, summarizes insights from a multidisciplinary roundtable held in Toronto in July 2025. The meeting brought together clinicians, health system leaders, policymakers, advocates and people with lived experience to identify the barriers and solutions needed to prepare Canada's health system for the safe and equitable delivery of emerging Alzheimer's treatments. Additional input was gathered through pre- and post-meeting surveys. The authors and expert reviewers maintained full independence and final authority over the content of the report.

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society of Ontario is a federation of 26 frontline community support service providers, operating in every community across the province. We supported over 84,000 clients last year, including both care partners and people living with dementia. We provide education and training to health and social care professionals, as well as to the general public, and work to reduce the stigma that is often associated with dementia. As a health service provider, we offer system navigation, care partner respite, adult day programs, therapeutic recreation, and more at little or, for nearly all of our programs, no cost to families. With hundreds of staff and thousands of volunteers, we seek to alleviate the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia, and to promote research into a cure.

