NEW REPORT RECOGNIZES OMNICOM MEDIA AS THE LEADING MEDIA MANAGEMENT NETWORK BY BILLINGS AND INDUSTRY SHARE

OMD Tops the Agency Ranking with $35.1 Billion in Billings and 10% Share

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- A new report from the Research Company Evaluating the Media Industry (RECMA) reinforces Omnicom Media's leadership position following the integration of Omnicom and IPG's media operations in November 2025.

According to the recently published RECMA 2025 Overall Activity Volume (OAV) report, the Omnicom Media - an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability - is now the largest global media management network, with $107.3 billion in billings ($20 billion + ahead of its nearest competitor), representing 30.1% of the global media agency market.

The report also reveals Omnicom Media leads in overall activity volume across North America, EMEA and LATAM.

Published annually, The RECMA Overall Activity Volume report ranks media organizations based on total managed activity volume across traditional and non-traditional media investments (which includes online paid media and fee-based activity on digital, data & analytics, content, marketing, and sponsorships) in 54 countries, providing one of the industry's most comprehensive assessments of global media market scale and competitive position.

A Historic Event

Describing the combination of Omnicom and IPG as a "historic event" that has reshaped the global media agency landscape, RECMA looks beyond scale alone in offering proof points for Omnicom Media's leadership, highlighting the enhanced capabilities of the AI-enable Omni Intelligence Platform through the integration of Acxiom's identity and data assets and Flywheel's commerce expertise. Together, these capabilities enable clients to connect planning, activation, measurement, and optimization across channels while benefiting from the scale, intelligence, and specialist expertise of the industry's largest media organization.

Commenting on the report, Omnicom Media CEO Florian Adamski said, "Scale matters only to the extent that it creates better outcomes for our clients. Beyond billings, our leadership position reflects the investments we've made in bringing together the industry's strongest talent, technology, data and commerce capabilities into a single connected organization that can translate unprecedented scale into disproportionate growth for the world's leading brands - helping them make smarter decisions, move faster and unlock opportunities others can't."

OMD Again Tops the Agency Ranking

The report also reaffirmed the strength of Omnicom Media's agency portfolio, with OMD retaining its position as the world's largest individual media network with $35.1 billion in activity volume and a 9.9% global market share. OMD also secured the #1 ranking across North America and EMEA, as well as in the top five European advertising markets (UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy), the Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe.

RECMA also highlighted the continued momentum of PHD, which delivered strong growth and gained share in both APAC and LATAM; while Hearts & Science has increased its billings by +27% over the three-year period covered in the report, making it one of the fastest growing brands among the 16 global agency networks included in the ranking - momentum that will be an asset to the new enterprise that will launch next month when Hearts & Science and Omnicom Media agency Mediahub come together to create a new agency brand.

The RECMA report arrives as Omnicom Media also leads all Big Five global media management groups in new business performance, with more than $3 billion in year-to-date billings awarded from major wins and retentions including Adidas, Delta Air Lines, Dyson, IBM, Subway and Uber - a performance that further underscores how the new network's unique advantages in scale, data &technology, identity, commerce, and talent are translating into sustained client confidence and marketplace growth.

ABOUT OMNICOM MEDIA

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $75.6 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio identity, commerce, and intelligence assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes global media agency brands OMD, Initiative, PHD, UM, Hearts & Science, and Mediahub; core Omnicom Integrated Media offerings Acxiom, the world's premier identity solution, and the Flywheel digital commerce practice; and specialty services across the cloud consulting, creator, financial, healthcare, and sports & entertainment categories. For more information visit omnicommedia.com

SOURCE Omnicom Media Group