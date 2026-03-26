OMNICOM MEDIA NAMED BEST PERFORMING GLOBAL MEDIA GROUP, EARNS #1 RANKING ACROSS ALL FOUR REGIONS

As RECMA notes in its report, Omnicom Media – officially created in December 2025 by the integration of Omnicom Media Group and IPG Mediabrands - is "emerging as the new industry powerhouse." The leader in Activity Volume/Billings with approximately 30% industry share, Omnicom Media also leads this Diagnostic Report globally with just under 35% of quali-share (approximately 50% higher than the #2 ranked group).

Concurrently, four of the top 10 best performing media agencies were Omnicom Media brands, including OMD (ranked #1 for the 11th consecutive report), PHD, Initiative and UM.

Widely considered the most comprehensive report for analyzing media agency performance, the bi-annual RECMA Diagnostics report is based on the evaluation of approximately 700 agencies in 45 markets. Utilizing 19 KPIs to evaluate vitality and structure, the report offers an assessment index that goes beyond typical quantitative metrics such as new business wins or billings volume alone to also consider criteria such as client portfolio and relationship stability; digital, data & content resources; and homogeneity across geographies. Participating agencies are ranked both numerically by "quali-points" and by the following profiles: Dominant, High Profile, Very Good Profile, Good Profile, and Average Profile.

The Dominant profile is awarded in a market where an agency significantly outperforms its competitors across multiple Diagnostic criteria. In the current report, Omnicom Media agency brands were dominant in 19 markets - more than any other media group – encompassing all four regions.

"In creating Omnicom Media, the goal was never to simply be the biggest, but to use that scale intelligently to design the leading growth ecosystem for our clients. The comparison between our 30% volume share and almost 35% quali-share proves that scale can be multiplied when combined with industry leading capabilities and talent," says Omnicom Media CEO Florian Adamski. "The strength of that offer is reflected not only in Omnicom Media's #1 ranking globally and across every region - but also in the continued leadership of OMD and the strength of PHD, Initiative, and UM, speaks to the consistency, collaboration, and ambition of our teams worldwide.

RECMA Ranking Caps an Impressive First Hundred Days

The report lands as Omnicom Media recently marked its first 100 days, during which OM announced first-mover data partnerships with Amazon, Google, Meta, Roku, Pinterest, and Walmart; saw Omnicom's commerce capabilities receive the highest possible scores in the Forrester Commerce Services Wave evaluation; paved the way for more than 30 clients to participate in the launch of ChatGPT ads; and was awarded $5 billion in new business, wins, retentions, and expansions. In recent weeks, trade publications have reported Delta, Dyson, and streaming platform SkyShowtime entrusting their global media investment business to Omnicom Media.

Says Adamski, "As we move beyond our first 100 days, these milestones reinforce our belief that growth by design - powered by Omnicom Media's unique advantages in scale data, identity, commerce and talent - will enable us to deliver outsized growth for our clients and define the future of our industry."

OMD's Lock on #1 Holds for Historic 11th Cycle

Describing OMD's 11th top ranking as representing a "very comfortable" lead vs. the #2 ranked agency, RECMA reported that OMD also showed the greatest consistency of its performance across the 45 markets studied, ranking Dominant or High Profile in 62% of all markets. Looking at diversified services, OMD was ranked #1 in North America and EMEA for Digital, Data and Content experts.

In the July 2025 RECMA Overall Activity Volume (OAV) analysis that tracks billings volume for more than 800 agencies across 54 markets), OMD was once again ranked #1 by volume, with close to $USD 35.6 billion in total billings - outperforming its nearest competitor by $4.4 billion – and YoY growth of +9.5 %.

ABOUT OMNICOM MEDIA

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $73.5 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio of Identity (Acxiom RealID™), Commerce (Flywheel), and Intelligence (Q™) assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes leading global media agency brands OMD, Initiative, PHD, UM, Hearts & Science, and Mediahub; Data, Identity & Analytics powerhouses Acxiom and Annalect; and a broad spectrum of specialized services. For more information visit omnicommedia.com

CONTACT: Isabelle Gauvry, [email protected]

SOURCE Omnicom Media Group