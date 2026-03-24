KIRKLAND, QC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that British Columbia, Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB), Nova Scotia, Quebec and Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) have added WINREVAIR® (sotatercept) to their public drug formularies. As the first jurisdictions to implement public coverage following the completed pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) agreement, these listings mark an important step toward improving access for Canadians living with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare, progressive and life‑limiting disease.

WINREVAIR® is indicated in combination with standard pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapy, for the treatment of adults with World Health Organization [WHO] Group 1 PAH and Functional Class (FC) II, III or IV.

"Today's announcement represents meaningful progress for Canadians affected by PAH," said Jamie Myrah, Executive Director at Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada. "PAH is a debilitating and progressive disease that places a significant physical, emotional and financial strain not only on patients, but also on the families and caregivers who support them. Increasing access to treatment options is needed to help these patients. When people living with PAH have more options, the benefits extend beyond patients to their loved ones and the broader community."

"We are encouraged to see WINREVAIR® now listed in five public programs," said David Jones, Managing Director, Merck Canada. "This is an important step toward expanding access to therapies for people living with PAH, and we remain committed to working collaboratively with remaining jurisdictions to ensure timely access for all eligible Canadian patients."

About pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

PAH is a serious, progressive condition in which the small arteries that carry blood from the heart to the lungs become narrowed by excess cell growth and scarring. That narrowing reduces blood flow to the lungs and lowers oxygen levels in the blood. PAH can be idiopathic, inherited, or linked to other conditions. Common symptoms include increasing shortness of breath (especially with exertion), fatigue, swelling of the feet and legs, chest pain, dizziness and fainting -- symptoms that often develop slowly and can be mistaken for deconditioning or other heart and lung problems. Left untreated, PAH places strain on the heart, which can lead to reduced mobility, heart failure and reduced life expectancy.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable, and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information about our operations in Canada, visit www.merck.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn @MerckCanada.

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