OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how too many Canadians living in rural and remote communities lack access to high-speed Internet. More than ever, Canadians need access to reliable high-speed Internet that helps us work, learn, and stay in touch with friends and family from home. Through the Rapid Response Stream of the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF), the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet.

Today, the Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for King–Vaughan, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced an investment of $2.27 million to bring high-speed Internet to rural residents in the communities of Pottageville, Nobleton and Lloydtown in King Township. With an additional investment of nearly $1.7 million from Vianet, this project will connect 485 underserved households to high-speed Internet.

The $1.75-billion Universal Broadband Fund was launched on November 9, 2020. Projects funded under the UBF, as well as through other public and private investments, will help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

To facilitate applications for projects like this one, the UBF provided additional pathfinder support for all applicants, and in particular small applicants, to build partnerships, find potential sources of funding and navigate the application process.

Today's announcement builds on the progress the Government of Canada has already made to improve broadband access in Ontario. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $233 million to 23 connectivity projects in Ontario, which will connect over 33,000 households to high-speed Internet. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help connect every Canadian to the fast and reliable Internet they need.

"Canadians' access to high-speed Internet should not depend on their postal code. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has made expanding Canadians' access to high-speed broadband a top priority. We're proud to work with Vianet to bring reliable, affordable high-speed Internet to hundreds of King families. Through these investments and partnerships, the government is bridging the connectivity gap."

– The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for King–Vaughan

"Vianet is very pleased with this announcement under the federal government's Universal Broadband Fund to continue the expansion of our fibre-to-the-home network in rural King Township. In 2017, Vianet connected the first rural home to our FTTH network in King Township, and we have been making incremental investments to service additional rural homes each year since then. Today's announcement will accelerate that expansion, servicing more homes that are in desperate need of better, more reliable Internet. We would like to thank Minister Monsef and the federal government for their commitment to bring quality broadband to rural Canadians. We would also like to thank MP Deb Schulte along with King Township for working with us in furthering these builds."

– Brian McCullagh, Director of Business Development, Vianet



"Access to reliable, affordable high-speed Internet is one of the largest issues we deal with in King Township. Our residents need to be able to connect with family, friends and workplaces, while our business community needs it to remain competitive, especially during the current pandemic. On behalf of council, I'd like to thank the Government of Canada for the significant investment in King through the Universal Broadband Fund. I'd also like to thank Vianet for its additional investment. Vianet has been a tremendous partner in helping to connect King's residents to high-speed Internet over the last several years. I know the almost 500 households in Pottageville, Nobleton and Lloydtown will benefit greatly from this great news."

– Steve Pellegrini, Mayor of the Township of King

The Government of Canada provided nearly a million dollars for the King Township Fibre Optic Broadband Expansion project, which was completed in 2019—two years ahead of schedule—and connected over a thousand homes and businesses.

provided nearly a million dollars for the King Township Fibre Optic Broadband Expansion project, which was completed in 2019—two years ahead of schedule—and connected over a thousand homes and businesses. Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. The suite includes the Connect to Innovate program, which is expected to connect nearly 400,000 households by 2023, and the recently announced $2-billion broadband initiative from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

