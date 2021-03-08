New president at Kaloom™

MONTREAL, March 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Laurent Marchand, founding President and CEO of KaloomTM, is pleased to announce that an agreement in principle, subject to various conditions, has been reached on a change of control transaction led by the management of the Company, in partnership with Alternative Capital Group Inc. The change of control transaction is planned to close, if all conditions are met, on April 22nd, 2021.

Upon closing, Stéphane Boisvert will join KaloomTM as President. He will take up his duties on April 22, 2021.

"KaloomTM's solutions are attracting strong interest from major telecom and data processing players around the world," says Laurent Marchand. "Stéphane's leadership and international experience in forging long-term technological partnerships and signing contracts with the big players will enable KaloomTM to quickly become a go-to provider in the industry. With his 30 years of experience with world-class tech firms, Stéphane is uniquely qualified to lead KaloomTM's teams in meeting the needs of major companies the world over."

A seasoned and charismatic leader

Stéphane Boisvert has held executive positions with numerous companies in Montreal, Toronto, and Silicon Valley, including Pivotal, Bell and Sun Microsystems. An expert in advanced cloud computing technologies and complex 5G network management with global experience in developing technology partnerships, he is recognized for his leadership abilities and skill in reaching multi-year growth-generating business agreements.

Laurent and Stéphane are joining forces

As founder and CEO of the company, Laurent will focus on corporate mission, vision, and strategy, as well as maintaining the overall financial success of the business. As President, Stéphane will be responsible for all day-to-day commercial operations of the company.

A transition plan has been defined to fully on-board and properly prepare Stéphane to take over the role of President and CEO of KaloomTM in late 2021 or early 2022, after which Laurent is planning to focus his efforts on the company's corporate and technological vision as Chief Strategy Officer.

KaloomTM: Revolutionizing edge computing

With the exponential growth of real-time data processing needs propelled by 5G, AI and IoT, KaloomTM's edge computing solutions are revolutionizing ways to bring data processing closer to the user.

"Our edge computing solutions are attracting keen interest because they deliver unprecedented efficiencies in response time, bandwidth usage and power consumption," says Laurent Marchand. "These strategic solutions for major telecom and data processing players will make KaloomTM a global industry standard-setter in the near future."

About Kaloom™

KaloomTM is delivering a fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge center networking software solution that will disrupt how distributed cloud edge and data center networks are built, managed, and operated by Telecom, Fixed and Mobile Operators, Data Center and Cloud Service Providers. KaloomTM comprises technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics, and AI-based solutions for the world's largest networks. KaloomTM is based in the Quartier de l'innovation in Montréal, Quebec and in Silicon Valley. For additional information visit www.kaloom.com.

SOURCE Kaloom

For further information: Laurent Marchand, 514-295-3036, [email protected]