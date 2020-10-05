MONTRÉAL, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to the needs of businesses and their employees, Videotron Business and Fibrenoire are launching a new set of solutions to enhance teamwork, security and productivity for teams working from home, regardless of connection type, industry or company size.

The new family of teleworking plans offers dedicated Internet access, advanced cloud communication features, and mobile solutions and devices. The state-of-the-art services and tools are designed to facilitate communication with customers and collaboration with coworkers, improve project management and effectively measure team productivity:

A home Business Internet connection reserved for work to keep the link to coworkers and customers always open;

reserved for work to keep the link to coworkers and customers always open; A high-speed LTE back-up connection to maintain the link to the enterprise server in the event of an outage and ensure business continuity at all times;

to maintain the link to the enterprise server in the event of an outage and ensure business continuity at all times; Access to advanced cloud communication features such as audio and video conferencing, web-based call management, and a single number for all devices;

such as audio and video conferencing, web-based call management, and a single number for all devices; Flexible and advantageous mobile plans to keep teams available anytime, anywhere.

Enhanced cybersecurity

As Videotron Business understands the vital importance of maintaining data security and the integrity of corporate IT systems, the new family of teleworking plans also gives teams secure remote access to the company's internal network from a mobile device, tablet or computer. Employees working from home can stay constantly connected or connect on demand, depending on the company's security policies. In addition, the solution makes it easier to use a virtual private network (VPN) integrated with corporate IT systems to support simple, secure and effective connectivity.

"Videotron Business is committed to supporting companies through the recovery and helping them continue their business operations," says Jean Novak, President of Videotron Business. "We know that maintaining reliable communications with employees and customers at all times and optimizing team productivity through powerful teamworking tools are now essential to the success of any organization."

For more information or to sign up for a new plan, please visit the working from home webpage.

