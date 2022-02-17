Canadian Pride: Nearly two-thirds (65%) of Canadians said shopping from a Canadian-owned business is an important factor in their purchasing decision.

70% of Canadians expect brands to offer free shipping to return items. Spending with a Purpose: Nearly half of Canadians (45%) anticipate spending more money in 2022 on quality time and activities with family.

Through its research, PayBright has identified four key trends that will impact consumer spending in 2022 and beyond. These actionable insights can help inform retailers on how to best serve customers and grow their sales.

COVID-19 will continue to play a role in shaping household budgets

Changes in financial status due to the pandemic had an impact on most households, particularly for people under 35, 39% of whom said that their income had been impacted by COVID-19. But whether they made less or simply spent less throughout the pandemic, respondents plan to be financially cautious in 2022. 73% named budget-conscious purchases as a top concern for shopping. Consumers will prioritize spending on health products and services in 2022

Canadians are prioritizing their families and friends (45%), mental health (38%), and physical health (42%). When thinking ahead, respondents anticipate that they will spend the same or more on home goods, home fitness, health and wellness and beauty/clothing as they did in 2021. Consumers plan to put their money where their values are in 2022

The economic effects of the pandemic created an increased focus on the importance of preserving community businesses, an urgency to prevent further climate change, and shopping as an act of social justice. Although all age groups take social issues into account when choosing businesses and brands, it's most important for people under 35, 57% of whom said they would not do business with brands that do not align with their personal values. Online shopping will continue to grow but people expect in-store options, too

1 in 4 Canadians would choose not to shop somewhere that didn't have an online option, with shoppers under 35 1.6x even more likely to not shop if there is no online option. However, after a long absence from in-store shopping, consumers will return in 2022 with higher customer service expectations. When asked what will be important to them, consumers listed opportunities such as increased safety measures (64%) and diverse payment options at checkout (55%).

"PayBright is committed to helping merchants in Canada better serve their customers and grow their businesses," said Wayne Pommen, Head of PayBright, an Affirm Company. "Our 2022 Canadian Consumer Trends Report provides actionable intelligence for retailers to capitalize on the key trends shaping consumer shopping preferences in 2022. After two years of uncertainty and periods of isolation, Canadians are hopeful and ready to share experiences with friends and family again. Retailers must understand their customers' priorities and values to meet them where they are and provide the services and experiences they are looking for this year."

