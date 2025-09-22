Nearly 50% of survey respondents living with atopic dermatitis (AD) report a severe impact on their quality of life, yet 79% of patients surveyed find their current treatment approaches ineffective. 1

The majority of survey respondents (52%) feel that others don't understand the impact of AD, citing a lack of understanding of the constant itching, it being a chronic condition and the overall negative impact on their mental health.

Four-in-five respondents (80%) agreed that it's critical that there are several reimbursed biologic treatment options to fulfill current unmet need given the diverse presentation and progression of AD symptoms.i

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - A new national survey conducted by the Canadian Skin Patient Alliance (CSPA) reveals the hidden toll of atopic dermatitis (AD),i a chronic inflammatory skin condition affecting approximately 17% of Canadians – commonly known as eczema.2 The findings highlight the profound impact AD has on physical, emotional, and social well-being, as well as significant gaps between the need of, and access to, innovative, long-term treatment solutions. 3

"For many Canadians living with atopic dermatitis, the daily struggles go beyond skin irritation – it's a constant battle against physical discomfort, emotional distress, and social withdrawal," says Dana Gies, Executive Director, Canadian Skin Patient Alliance (CSPA). "By creating awareness on the impact of atopic dermatitis and unmet patient needs, we can advocate for solutions to these challenges like improved access to advanced treatment options that support long-term management of the condition, not just flares and temporary relief of symptoms. Information on effective, safe, and long-term relief is crucial to making improvements."

Key Findings Reveal Patient Needs

Nearly 50% of Canadians living with AD report that the condition has a significant negative impact on their quality of life.





Over half of respondents (52%) feel that others do not understand the daily challenges of living with AD, including constant itching, the emotional toll, and the chronic nature of the condition, which often leads to feelings of isolation.





AD severely affects key aspects of daily life, with 35% of respondents reporting diminished confidence due to the visible and persistent nature of their condition. Additionally, 31% experience mental health challenges, including stress and frustration from managing symptoms. Poor sleep quality, reported by 30%, stems from constant discomfort, while 24% face social isolation caused by fear of judgment or embarrassment in social settings.





An overwhelming 79% of respondents find their current AD treatment approaches to be ineffective. Almost half (45%) of respondents rely on common management methods such as moisturizers and topical medications, but these only offer limited relief.





While the majority of respondents (55%) would like to try advanced treatments that can provide long-term relief such as biologics, only 19% of severe AD sufferers and 4% of moderate sufferers currently use them.





Four-in-five respondents (80%) agreed that it's critical there are several reimbursed biologic treatment options to fulfill current unmet needs, given the diverse presentation and progression of AD symptoms.i

"Living with eczema is not just about flare-ups and itching – it impacts every part of my life. The sleepless nights, the discomfort, and the emotional toll can be draining and even isolating," says Judy Tutkaluk, an AD patient from Shediac, New Brunswick. "I often felt self-conscious about how my skin looks to others. Constantly worrying about flare-ups can make it difficult to fully enjoy important moments."

Unfortunately, patient access to advanced AD therapies tends to be slow and challenging in Canada, with many patients facing limited and inconsistent reimbursement.4 The survey highlights the urgent need to improve patient outcomes by addressing stigma and misconceptions, increasing awareness of advanced treatments, and improving access to innovative medicines.I

"There is currently a lack of options for patients living with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis which can leave them stuck in cycles of flare-ups, short-term solutions, or run out of options should one therapy not work for them" says Dr. Charles Lynde, Medical Director & Principal Investigator at Lynde Dermatology & Lynderm Research Inc. "Biologic treatments are a significant innovation in AD care. By targeting underlying inflammation, they offer potential for long-term lasting relief and even disease modification, while being generally regarded as a safer option than their therapeutic counterparts. But awareness and access are critical if we want to truly improve patient outcomes across Canada."

For more information, the Canadian Skin Patient Alliance provides education, resources and advocacy for patients with skin conditions like AD. Visit canadianskin.ca to learn more.

About The Atopic Dermatitis Survey

From June 28th – July 18th, 2025, Harris Poll Canada conducted an online survey among 1,055 randomly selected Canadian adults who suffer from eczema. The results of this survey have been weighted to be representative of the overall Canadian population in terms of age, gender and region. The survey was funded by Eli Lilly Canada Inc. (Lilly Canada).

About The Canadian Skin Patient Alliance

The Canadian Skin Patient Alliance (CSPA) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advocate, educate and support Canadians living with diseases, conditions and traumas involving the skin. Our mission is to promote skin health and improve the quality of life of Canadians living with skin conditions, diseases and traumas. We advocate for best treatment options for all skin patients; we educate on a variety of issues affecting these patients; and we support the members of our Affiliate organizations who work specifically on their disease areas such as acne, scleroderma, melanoma and psoriasis.

_______________________ 1 Harris Poll Canada. Atopic Dermatitis Survey. July 2025. A survey of 1,055 Canadians was completed online between June 28 to July 18, 2025 in a survey commissioned by Eli Lilly Canada and Canadian Skin Patient Alliance. 2 Canadian Skin Patient Alliance. Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Diagnosis and Treatment. https://www.canadianskin.ca/atopic-dermatitis-eczema/74-diagnosis-and-treatment-9. Accessed August 2025 3 Canadian Skin Patient Alliance. Eczema Report. https://www.canadianskin.ca/advocacy/advocacy-reports/eczema-report. Accessed July 2025. 4 Canadian Skin Patient Alliance. The Skin I'm In 2022 Update. https://canadianskin.ca/media/attachments/2022/11/22/ad-report-2022_full_en.pdf. Accessed September 2025.

