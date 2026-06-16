New Pacific Blue Cross platform powers the health of small business in BC and the Yukon, saving time and improving access to affordable employee benefits

New digital platform simplifies quoting, onboarding and enrollment, helping small businesses attract and retain employees while spending less time on administration

BURNABY, BC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Pacific Blue Cross has launched EasyBlue™, a new streamlined digital platform, that modernizes how small businesses quote, onboard, and enroll employees. With affordable and flexible Blue Chip® health plans powered by EasyBlue, small businesses in British Columbia and the Yukon can now implement employee benefits with greater ease, reducing administrative effort and helping to accelerate the path from plan selection to employee coverage.

Pacific Blue Cross has launched EasyBlue™, a new streamlined digital platform, that modernizes how small businesses quote, onboard, and enroll employees.

"Pacific Blue Cross is committed to powering the health of businesses in BC and the Yukon," said Sarah Hoffman, President and CEO of Pacific Blue Cross. "We're making it easier for small businesses to offer the benefits their employees value. By combining EasyBlue with Blue Chip health plans, we're simplifying the path from quote to coverage, reducing administrative complexity and helping small business owners spend less time managing benefits and more time focused on their people, customers and communities."

Additionally, for benefits advisors, EasyBlue provides a faster, more efficient way to serve small business clients through digital quoting, plan customization, onboarding and enrollment tools. By reducing manual processes and paperwork, the platform helps advisors spend more time supporting clients and less time on administration.

At a time when employers face increasing pressure to attract and retain talent, the launch of Blue Chip powered by EasyBlue will play an important role in supporting workforce recruitment and retention.

According to the Blue Cross Small Business Benefits Study, 80% of employees in BC say they would need to know about a company's health benefits before accepting a new role, while 84% of employees with benefits would not move to a new job that did not offer health benefits.[1] The study also found that 76% of employees without benefits would leave their current role for one that offered a health benefits plan, while nearly three-quarters (73%) of employees with benefits say they would stay in their current role even if they could earn more money elsewhere.1

Built specifically for the needs of BC small businesses, the platform:

Makes employee benefits more affordable for small businesses, with plans starting at approximately $50 per employee per month.

Helps employers get employees covered faster, with digital onboarding and enrollment that can be completed in as little as one day.

Reduces administrative burden, with online quoting, plan customization and simplified plan management.

Improves employee experience, with automated enrollment and secure digital ID card delivery.

"Small business owners need benefits solutions that are straightforward and easy to implement," said Brooke Moss, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at Pacific Blue Cross. "Blue Chip powered by EasyBlue simplifies the process from quote to coverage by combining plan selection, onboarding and enrollment in one digital experience. Once a plan is selected, employers can onboard employees with a single click and have coverage in place in as little as one day, helping them get benefits to their teams faster. The platform also helps advisors serve their clients more efficiently, creating a better experience for employers, employees and advisors alike."

Serving one in three British Columbians and members across the Yukon, Pacific Blue Cross continues to invest in solutions that make health coverage more accessible and easier to navigate. Through Blue Chip powered by EasyBlue, the organization is helping more small businesses access employee benefits that support healthier workplaces, stronger teams and long-term business success.

PACIFIC BLUE CROSS is a Health Benefits Society and British Columbia's number-one health benefits provider. Based in Burnaby, BC, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, life, disability and travel coverage for one in three British Columbians through group benefits and individual plans. As part of its mission to improve health and wellbeing for British Columbians, Pacific Blue Cross proactively supports charitable organizations across the province working to improve health outcomes.

SOURCE Pacific Blue Cross

For media queries and more information, contact: Niall Fields, [email protected]