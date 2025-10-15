Pacific Blue Cross launches digital midlife and menopause support for BC women

New partnership with sanoLiving advances health equity and improves access for midlife women in British Columbia and the Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing health equity, Pacific Blue Cross is expanding access to midlife health support for all its plan members through a new partnership with sanoLiving.

sanoLiving brings together digital tools and education with access to comprehensive midlife and menopause care – offering women in British Columbia and the Yukon easy, reliable, and personalized access to the care and resources they need, in the way that works best for them.

Closing the Gap in Women's Midlife Health

Landmark research published in 2024, the HER-BC Report, revealed stark health and economic outcomes for women in British Columbia, due to a lack of education and support surrounding midlife health. 32% of study participants revealed that menopause symptoms had impacted their job – whether due to missed days, reduced hours, or foregone opportunities and promotions.

"Too many women in our province face unnecessary barriers to support during this stage of life," says Sarah Hoffman, President and CEO of Pacific Blue Cross. "They've shared their experiences loud and clear; now we're turning awareness into action. This new partnership is an important and exciting stride towards building health plans that empower women to thrive in the workplace and beyond."

By acting on the recommendations of the HER-BC Report, which called on BC workplaces to enable awareness and improved access to support, Pacific Blue Cross hopes to encourage employers and other benefit providers to prioritize midlife health in plan design, to ensure no woman is left behind.

Innovative Digital Care for Members

sanoMidLife , which will now be included with Pacific Blue Cross health plans, is a comprehensive program designed to support women through the health changes of midlife, including perimenopause and menopause.

The innovative sanoMidLife program offers each plan member:

A personalized midlife symptom assessment to better understand their body's changes

24/7 access to a virtual health assistant to answer midlife health questions

Educational resources on midlife health and menopause

Virtual webinars and classes with insights and strategies to help them thrive in midlife

The program also offers community support and a friendly space to connect with others navigating midlife, reducing the isolation that many experience due to ongoing stigma surrounding women's health and aging.

"We're thrilled to be able to support more women throughout British Columbia and the Yukon as a result of our partnership with Pacific Blue Cross", says Angela Johnson, CEO of sanoLiving. "There is so much misinformation surrounding women's health, particularly during the menopause transition – we're committed to cutting through the noise and addressing menopause and broader midlife health through evidence-based tools and providing access to in-house, licensed clinician care when needed."

Pacific Blue Cross is committed to championing women's health, through benefit design, education and partnerships – learn more at pac.bluecross.ca/womenshealth

PACIFIC BLUE CROSS is a Health Benefits Society and British Columbia's number-one health benefits provider. Based in Burnaby, BC, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, life, disability and travel coverage for one in three British Columbians through group benefits and individual plans. As part of its mission to improve health and wellbeing for British Columbians, Pacific Blue Cross proactively supports charitable organizations across the province working to improve health outcomes.

SANOLIVING is Canada's only fully national digital women's health platform, providing evidence-based virtual care, expert coaching, and in-person navigation. As a leader in midlife and chronic disease care, sanoLiving partners with employers to improve workforce health, reduce healthcare costs, and drive productivity.

