New online resource makes science stories come to life

OTTAWA, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) launched today an online resource accessible to all Canadians.

Chronicle 360 features science stories that will be of interest to young Canadians, the public, industry and academia.

Interesting stories demonstrate how CFIA continues to be a global leader in food safety, plant health and animal health – using science and innovation and supporting industry's access to international markets.

Chronicle 360 stories cover a wide range of topics, such as recognizing the signs and symptoms of emerald ash borer, how the CFIA works alongside industry to protect consumers from food fraud, and how detector dogs at the airport help to keep prohibited food, animal and plant products out of Canada.

Quick facts

Chronicle 360 is an online multi-media hub featuring stories that cover CFIA from every angle. Articles, videos, vlogs and podcasts offer unique and innovative perspectives from experts, scientists and inspectors.

Chronicle 360 content is available as a resource to media and Canadians. Content can be reproduced in part or in full, in accordance with CFIA's terms and conditions.

