New NCCN Resource for Understanding Childhood Leukemia

"My heart aches for every child, parent, and guardian who experiences an earth-shattering event like a cancer diagnosis," said Patrick Brown, MD, Associate Professor of Oncology and Pediatrics, Director, Pediatric Leukemia Program, The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins , Chair, NCCN Guidelines ® Panels for Adult and Pediatric ALL . "Thankfully, advances in treating pediatric ALL represent one of the most profound successes in medical history. Nearly 90% of the kids who are diagnosed with this type of leukemia can be cured with inexpensive and widely-available therapies, as explained in these guidelines. Our aim in sharing this information is to prepare people for what they're facing while also giving them reason to feel hopeful."

NCCN Guidelines for Patients are directly based on the clinical practice versions that inform doctors all over the world of the best way to manage cancer patients. NCCN Guidelines are considered the gold standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and are the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The evidence-based recommendations are formulated by top experts from across the 30 leading cancer centers that are part of NCCN.

The patient guidelines contain the same treatment information, but are written with easy-to-understand wording. They include charts and images, a glossary of medical terms, and suggested questions to ask during appointments. An independent study found them to be among the most trustworthy resources for people seeking online information about cancer.

"We know firsthand how important it is for families to have accurate and trusted information about their child's treatment plan," said Liz Scott, Executive Director, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "We are honored to endorse the NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Pediatric ALL. There is so much power and hope in information!"

"We want every child around the world to receive the best-possible cancer care," said Marcie Reeder, MPH, Executive Director, NCCN Foundation. "That's why it's important for patients and caregivers to know what their doctors know. Nearly 1 million people visited our patient information website in 2019. I hope they came away with the knowledge and comfort to feel empowered against whatever they might be facing."

The library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients currently contains nearly 50 different books, including recommendations for breast, colon, lung, and prostate cancers. There are also books on supportive care topics like managing cancer-related distress, nausea and vomiting, side-effects from immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, and special considerations for adolescents and young adults across all cancer types. The books are available for free digital download online or via the NCCN Patient Guides for Cancer App. Printed versions are available for a nominal fee at Amazon.com.

Learn more and help support these and other resources for people with cancer and their caregivers at NCCN.org/patients.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

About the NCCN Foundation

The NCCN Foundation® was founded by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) to empower people with cancer and advance oncology innovation. The NCCN Foundation empowers people with cancer and their caregivers by delivering unbiased expert guidance from the world's leading cancer experts through the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® and other patient education resources. The NCCN Foundation is also committed to advancing cancer treatment by funding the nation's promising young investigators at the forefront of cancer research. For more information about the NCCN Foundation, visit NCCN.org/patients.

