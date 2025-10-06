NCCN Guidelines Navigator for Breast Cancer Genetic Testing and Treatment Debuts During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network expands interactive library of evidence-based, expert consensus-driven cancer care guidance to now cover treatment for more than a dozen cancer types, along with hereditary risk assessment, featuring seamless integration with additional resources.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)--a nonprofit responsible for globally utilized guidelines for cancer care--is sharing new NCCN Guidelines Navigator™ resources for breast cancer treatment as well as genetic/familial high-risk assessment, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Since launching with three digitized versions of NCCN's benchmark evidence-based clinical practice guidelines earlier this year, NCCN has quickly expanded availability to more than a dozen topics. The interactive format makes recommendations easier to navigate and search and links directly to other NCCN digital resources.

"The NCCN Guidelines Navigator enables health care providers to quickly find and understand the best available evidence-based options for treating each individual person," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "The intuitive flow in the NCCN Guidelines Navigator supports easier treatment decision-making based on the latest evidence and expert-consensus. We are pleased to be able to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month by making some of our most widely used guidelines available in multiple formats, ultimately leading to better outcomes for people facing cancer and their loved ones."

Features and Expanding Availability

The NCCN Guidelines Navigator™ features content from the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®)--the most frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. NCCN Guidelines® cover everything from cancer prevention, to screening, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and supportive care. The new format incorporates seamless movement, advanced search and filter capabilities, color-coded navigation links, and other digital enhancements.

The entire library of NCCN Guidelines will eventually be accessible in both the current PDF format as well as the new, digitized versions. Currently, the NCCN Guidelines Navigator™ is available for the following cancer types and topics:

B-Cell Lymphomas

Bladder Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colon Cancer

Genetic/Familial High Risk Assessment: Breast, Ovarian, Pancreatic, and Prostate

Head and Neck Cancers

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Kidney Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer/Fallopian Tube Cancer/Primary Peritoneal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Rectal Cancer

Uterine Neoplasms

"The NCCN Guidelines were accessed more than 16 million times in the last calendar year overall--with the breast cancer treatment guidelines accounting for about 10 percent of that total," said William J. Gradishar, MD, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center at Northwestern University, Chair of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Breast Cancer. "Breast cancer prevention, screening, and management is based on complex and rapidly evolving information, impacting millions of people worldwide. We've seen survival rates improve dramatically thanks to scientific advances that help health care providers match the right approach to the right person. The new NCCN Guidelines Navigator format allows us to integrate different resources for improving care into one hub for clinical guidance, patient/caregiver empowerment, and professional development."

Seamless Integration and Future Enhancements

The NCCN Guidelines Navigator™ integrates NCCN Chemotherapy Order Templates (NCCN Templates®) smoothly into point-of-care in order to improve the safety and convenience of drugs and biologics usage. The NCCN Templates® standardize patient care, reduce medication errors, and help providers to anticipate and manage treatment-related adverse events.

Additionally, people who access the NCCN Guidelines in any format, including via the NCCN Guidelines Navigator™, can earn CE/MOC credits in real time with an NCCN Guidelines in Practice™ subscription.

The NCCN Guidelines Navigator™ also provides easy access to the NCCN Guidelines for Patients®, which present the information from the clinical guidelines in lay person-centered terms with a glossary and pictures to aid in patient education and shared decision making.

In the months since the initial beta testing launch, the NCCN Guidelines Navigator™ has been accessed more than 50,000 times and received highly positive feedback. According to a survey response: "The NCCN Guidelines Navigator does a great job of making the existing NCCN Guideline searchable and accessible. The search function quickly suggests relevant sections of the guideline, along with footnotes, references, and regimen information."

Learn more and access the growing library of available versions of the NCCN Navigator™ at NCCN.org/navigator.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is marking 30 years as a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

