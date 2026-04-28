New National Research Shows Men's Sheds Reduce Isolation and Improve Wellbeing for Older Men

Findings to be presented at ShedFest West in Edmonton amid growing focus on men's health

EDMONTON, AB, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - New national research based on a survey of Men's Sheds participants across Canada will be released at ShedFest West (April 28–29 in Edmonton), highlighting how Men's Sheds are improving the physical and mental wellbeing of men--particularly older men--by reducing social isolation and strengthening connection at a time when loneliness and mental health challenges remain significant concerns.

Taking place at the Providence Renewal Centre, ShedFest West will bring together more than 125 Men's Shed members ("Shedders") from across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba for two days of peer-to-peer learning, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

A central highlight of the event will be a panel discussion on "Health by Stealth," a concept that reflects how men naturally engage with one another in Men's Sheds--through informal, activity-based connection that builds trust, encourages conversation, and supports wellbeing in everyday settings outside formal or clinical environments.

The focus of the session will be the presentation of new national research by Dr. Raza Mirza, COO of HelpAge Canada and Assistant Professor (Status), University of Toronto, Institute for Life Course and Aging, examining how Men's Sheds are improving mental wellbeing, reducing social isolation, and enhancing quality of life for older men.

The research will help inform a broader national dialogue announced by Health Minister Marjorie Michel, as Canada prepares to launch its first national men's health strategy later this year.

During the panel, Catherine Corriveau, Movember Canada's Director of Policy and Advocacy, will also highlight key findings from Movember's 2025 The Real Face of Men's Health report, particularly as they relate to the importance of reaching men through community-based, trusted environments that support earlier connection, engagement, and wellbeing.

The panel will also feature Karen McDonald, Executive Director of Sage Seniors Association in Edmonton and an early champion of Men's Sheds in Alberta. As Co-chair of the Pan-Canadian Community-Based Seniors Services Community Leadership Council, Karen brings a national perspective on the role of community spaces like Men's Sheds in supporting healthy aging.

"What we're seeing is that Men's Sheds are not just community spaces--they are an effective, scalable approach to improving men's physical and mental wellbeing," says Dr. Mirza. "Our research helps demonstrate the real and measurable impact these environments are having across Canada."

Key Research Highlights

65.9% of participants reported experiencing loneliness or social isolation before joining a Men's Shed

of participants reported experiencing loneliness or social isolation before joining a Men's Shed 74.3% report a strong sense of belonging after joining

report a strong sense of belonging after joining 58.1% report improved mental wellbeing

report improved mental wellbeing 50.3% report improved mood

report improved mood 46.1% report receiving informal mental health support or advice through their Shed

"Men's Sheds are an important part of the community-based seniors' services continuum and play a vital role in supporting the broader healthcare system," says Corriveau. "They provide a practical, accessible way to support men's wellbeing outside of formal health settings, through connection and shared activity."

While serving as a platform for these national conversations, ShedFest West remains grounded in the Men's Shed movement itself. The two-day gathering emphasizes peer-to-peer learning, giving Shedders the opportunity to share experiences and exchange ideas. The event will include a range of sessions designed to support and strengthen Sheds, including topics such as intergenerational connections, community collaboration, navigating life changes and challenges, governance, funding, and other best practices--equipping Sheds with the tools to grow and thrive in their communities.

The event will also feature a keynote address from internationally known speaker, author--and active Shedder--David Irvine, who will speak to the importance of purpose, resilience, and belonging in men's lives.

"Men need spaces where connection happens naturally--side by side, shoulder to shoulder," said Irvine. "That's exactly what Men's Sheds provide, and why they matter now more than ever."

"ShedFest West is more than a gathering--it's a catalyst," said Dr. Robert Goluch, President of Men's Sheds Canada. "By bringing together research, lived experience, and provincial and national partners, we're helping shape the future of men's health and wellbeing in Canada."

Media Livestream Access (Mountain Time)

Accredited media are invited to attend the "Health by Stealth" panel, featuring the presentation of new national research and perspectives from policy leaders and Shedders.

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 -- 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time

REGISTER FOR THE HEALTH BY STEALTH PANEL HERE

Media Opportunities

Spokespeople available for interviews (advance or by request):

Dr. Robert Goluch, President, Men's Sheds Canada

Dr. Raza Mirza, COO, HelpAge Canada

Key Facts

More than 125 Shedders attending ShedFest West from Western Canada

More than 200 autonomous Men's Sheds operate across Canada

Movement is growing toward 1,000 Sheds by 2032

Canada has the fastest-growing Men's Sheds movement globally

Originated in Australia in the 1990s

Sheds are successfully integrated into national health strategies in countries such as Australia and Ireland

About Men's Sheds Canada

Men's Sheds Canada supports the development and growth of Men's Sheds across the country. Sheds provide welcoming, community-based spaces where men can connect, share skills, and support one another--improving health and wellbeing through social connection and purposeful activity.

Backgrounder: The Men's Sheds Movement

Men's Sheds are community-based spaces where men come together to work on projects, share skills, and build meaningful social connections.

The movement began in Australia in the 1990s and has since expanded internationally, with strong government support in countries such as Australia and Ireland, where Men's Sheds are recognized as part of broader national approaches to health and community wellbeing.

In Canada, Men's Sheds are rapidly expanding, with nearly 200 Sheds active across the country today--making Canada the fastest-growing Men's Sheds movement in the world. Supported by Men's Sheds Canada and provincial Men's Shed Associations, the movement has an ambitious goal of reaching 1,000 Sheds by 2032.

Sheds are typically volunteer-led and locally operated, offering a welcoming environment where men--particularly older men--can:

Connect socially

Share skills and knowledge

Engage in meaningful activity

Contribute to their communities

Support one another's wellbeing

Research and lived experience show that Men's Sheds play a vital role in improving both physical and mental wellbeing, reducing isolation, and strengthening community connection.

SOURCE Men's Sheds Canada

Media Contact: Jill Javet ,Communications and Marketing, Men's Sheds Canada, [email protected], 416-230-6869