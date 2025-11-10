OLDER MEN FINDING PURPOSE AND GIVING BACK: MEN'S SHEDS CANADA MARKS INTERNATIONAL MEN'S DAY WITH THE SHED EFFECT

National webinar and local Open Shed events highlight how Men's Sheds strengthen wellbeing and communities across Canada.

Multimedia: https://mensshedscanada.ca/the-shed-effect-2025/

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Older men across Canada are finding renewed purpose, friendship, and wellbeing through Men's Sheds--a growing movement that strengthens both men's lives and their communities. This International Men's Day, Men's Sheds Canada is celebrating The Shed Effect, a national campaign showcasing how Men's Sheds reduce social isolation, improve health and wellness, and inspire volunteer projects that benefit communities nationwide.

At the heart of every Shed is camaraderie and belonging--but the impact extends far beyond the Shed walls. Across the country, "Shedders" contribute to their communities through volunteer projects, mentorship, and collaboration with local organizations. That ripple effect of connection and contribution is what Men's Sheds Canada calls The Shed Effect.

National Webinar – November 19

The centrepiece of The Shed Effect campaign is a national webinar on November 19, featuring:

Dr. Megan Conway , President and CEO, Volunteer Canada – Keynote on the importance of volunteerism in Canada

President and CEO, Volunteer Canada – Keynote on the importance of volunteerism in Canada Dr. Raza Mirza , COO, HelpAge Canada, and Assistant Professor, University of Toronto Institute for Life Course and Aging – Presentation of new research on the social value of Men's Sheds

, COO, HelpAge Canada, and Assistant Professor, University of Toronto Institute for Life Course and Aging – Presentation of new research on the social value of Men's Sheds Panel Discussion: "Sheds Creating Social Impact" , featuring: Karen MacDonald , Executive Director, SAGE Seniors Association, and Co-Chair, Pan-Canadian CBSS Leadership Council Connie Newman , Executive Director, Manitoba Association of Senior Communities Sarrah Storey , Mayor, Village of Fraser Lake, and Second Vice-President, Union of BC Municipalities

featuring:

The webinar will also include the debut of a new national video highlighting volunteer projects from Sheds across the country.

Local Open Shed Events

Throughout November, many Men's Sheds across Canada will host Open Shed events, inviting local journalists, policymakers, and community members to see The Shed Effect in action -- firsthand examples of how connection and volunteerism improve men's wellbeing while strengthening communities.

Quote:

"It's inspiring to see men come together with purpose--finding friendship, confidence, and a renewed sense of meaning while giving back," says Robert Goluch, President, Men's Sheds Canada. "The Shed Effect reminds us that when men connect, entire communities grow stronger."

About Men's Sheds Canada (MSC)

Men's Sheds Canada is a registered charity that supports more than 170 grassroots Sheds nationwide. Sheds provide welcoming spaces for men--often older or retired--to combat social isolation, support each other, share skills, and contribute to their communities. MSC's vision is a Canada where every man feels valued, connected, and engaged in his community, experiencing purpose, belonging, and wellbeing as he ages. MSC aims to grow the national movement to 1,000 Sheds by 2032.

Join the Webinar:

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time: 4 p.m. AT | 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 1 p.m. MT | 12 p.m. PT

Registration: Click here to register

Learn More: https://mensshedscanada.ca/the-shed-effect-2025/

