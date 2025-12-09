TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today marks the official launch of the Canadian Coalition for Digital Infrastructure (CCDI), a national industry-led initiative aimed at promoting the growth and sustainability of Canada's digital infrastructure. The CCDI brings together cloud providers, data centre developers, co-location operators, equipment suppliers and key partners across the digital ecosystem to create a unified voice for Canada's rapidly expanding digital infrastructure sector.

With billions planned in private-sector investments over the next five years, Canada stands at an inflection point. The data centre industry already supports tens of thousands of Canadian jobs, a number poised to grow substantially as organizations across every sector accelerate their cloud, AI, and digital transformation strategies.

The Coalition's mission is to foster a thriving, sustainable, and innovative digital infrastructure industry in Canada while addressing critical challenges that will shape our digital economy. These include ensuring digital sovereignty, advancing environmental sustainability, securing energy capacity for future growth, and developing a skilled workforce capable of powering Canada's increasingly digital future. As new players enter the Canadian market and federal and provincial governments implement strategic frameworks to attract investment, the CCDI will play a crucial role in coordinating industry-wide efforts to maximize these opportunities.

The CCDI members collectively emphasize that Canada's future hinges on establishing world-class digital infrastructure as we enter a new era of AI-driven technology. Data centres are as fundamental today to national prosperity as railways and ports have been to Canada's development. They power the cloud services, AI applications, financial systems, and many more digital tools that Canadians rely on every day. From hospitals and research institutions to small businesses and public agencies, the reliability and resilience of digital infrastructure directly impacts Canada's economic strength and quality of life.

Through united efforts, coalition members are committed to strengthening these critical digital foundations, positioning Canada to fully leverage AI-driven economic opportunities while maintaining its competitive edge in the global digital economy.

Through comprehensive education and awareness initiatives, the coalition will work to inform the public, policy makers, and stakeholders about the importance of digital infrastructure and its impact on the daily lives of Canadians. By advocating for forward-thinking policies, the CCDI aims to create an environment that nurtures digital infrastructure, including data centre growth across the country.

The coalition is committed to positioning Canada as a prime destination for global data centre investments, leveraging our nation's unique advantages. Moreover, it aims to bridge gaps between private industry, governments, utilities, academia, and the broader innovation ecosystem, accelerating Canada's ability to scale digital capacity while ensuring alignment with national priorities.

The launch has been welcomed by stakeholders nationwide.

"The Western Canada Data Centre Alliance welcomes the formation of the CCDI and recognizes the value in a national association to advocate for Canada's data centre industry and the economic growth and job creation tied to this sector. Digital infrastructure has become essential infrastructure and is key to competitiveness. The Alliance looks forward to collaborating closely with the CCDI to advance our shared objectives," said Vlad Oujegov, President and Founder, Western Canada Data Centre Alliance.

Member Quotes

"In today's global digital economy, Canadian companies need seamless access to world-class cloud and AI technologies to remain competitive. The CCDI will work to ensure Canadian businesses and public sector institutions can fully leverage leading technology while building a robust domestic digital infrastructure that supports innovation and growth."

Nicole Foster, Director, AWS Global AI and Canada Public Policy

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

"Canada's digital infrastructure sector is surging forward with unprecedented momentum and positioned to compete globally. At Beacon, we are thrilled to be founding members of the Canadian Coalition for Digital Infrastructure, igniting a bold vision to catapult Canada into the forefront of the global digital revolution and unlock transformative economic prosperity for Canadians."

Josh Schertzer, CEO

Beacon AI Centers

"Canada is at a pivotal moment in its digital evolution. As AI becomes woven into everything from business operations to everyday digital services, the need for secure, sustainable and low-latency infrastructure has never been more critical. These capabilities must be built close to the people and organizations who rely on them. By joining this coalition, we're committed to collaborating with partners across the industry to strengthen Canada's digital backbone and support the innovation and economic growth that will define the country's future."

Sean Maskell, President and General Manager

Cologix Canada

"This is an incredibly exciting time and a pivotal moment for Canada to be a leader in Digital Infrastructure on the world stage. As Canada's largest Data Centre Builder, EllisDon is delighted with the opportunity to contribute to the Canadian Coalition for Digital Infrastructure. This important coalition will help shape Canada's digital strategy to ensure that we create a successful ecosystem that attracts investments, opportunities and growth in the fourth industrial revolution."

Dan Jolivet, P.Eng., Senior Vice President / Area Manager, Life Sciences & Technology

EllisDon Corporation

"Equinix Canada is proud to join the Canadian Coalition for Digital Infrastructure at this critical moment in Canada's AI journey. AI has become a team sport with organizations working in together to support Canada's AI and innovation strategy. Through this alliance, and other associations, we can accelerate the development of world-class digital solutions that will attract investment, create high-skilled jobs, and strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in the digital economy."

Marc Mondesir, Managing Director, Canada

Equinix

"Canada's digital infrastructure is now a strategic national asset. This coalition gives industry a unified platform to help Canada scale responsibly, strengthen domestic capacity, attract global investment, and ensure that Canadian organizations, from startups to major public institutions, have access to the sovereign, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure they need to compete globally."

Angela Adam, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Government Relations

eStruxture Data Centers

"The launch of CCDI marks a significant milestone for Canada's digital future. By uniting industry leaders under one coalition, we are laying the foundation for innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. This collaboration will help ensure Canada remains globally competitive while delivering the critical infrastructure needed to support emerging technologies like AI."

Emily Heitman, President

Schneider Electric Canada

"Toronto's strategic position as a gateway to Canada and the eastern U.S. has made it a key data center destination. STACK is pleased to join the CCDI and work with industry partners and policymakers to advance responsible, long-term infrastructure development."

Kevin Hughes, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs

STACK Americas

"We are living today in times of transformation as significant as the agricultural and industrial revolutions -- and digital infrastructure is at its core. Just as farms fueled our early economy and factories powered a new industrial age, data centres now drive the technologies that define modern life. They are the engines behind artificial intelligence, cloud computing, streaming, and every digital service Canadians rely on. By joining this coalition, Vantage is committed to building a secure, sustainable, and world-class digital ecosystem that will shape Canada's prosperity and global leadership for generations to come."

Maxime Guévin, ing., MBA, Senior Vice President & General Manager SDC and Canada

Vantage Data Centers

