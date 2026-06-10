New low back care pilot helps Albertans access government-funded chiropractic care

Adults with low back pain in Northwest Calgary and Cochrane may be eligible for eight funded chiropractic visits

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Chiropractic Association of Alberta has launched a new pilot program, in partnership with the Calgary Foothills Primary Care Network, serving Northwest Calgary and Cochrane, where adults with low back pain may be eligible to receive up to eight funded chiropractic visits.

This program breaks down barriers and provides accessible chiropractic care to those who do not have extended health coverage and have not seen a chiropractor within the last 30 days. This is an opportunity for people to receive up to eight visits of government-funded chiropractic care, right in their communities.

"This pilot program is about improving patient access to timely, publicly funded chiropractic care for low back pain. Chiropractors are well-equipped to assess and treat low back pain, and with access to publicly funded diagnostic imaging and Alberta Netcare, we can deliver coordinated, evidence-based care. We look forward to collaborating closely with primary care providers to help patients get the right care, at the right time," says Dr. Elaine Screaton, vice chair of the Chiropractic Association of Alberta.

To be eligible, people must:

Albertan adult, age 18 and over

Be experiencing low back pain impacting their daily activities

Have not seen a chiropractor in the past 30 days

Receive a referral to the program from a primary care provider within the Calgary Foothills Primary Care Network

Not have extended health coverage, or have coverage that is exhausted (e.g., through their employer or Alberta Blue Cross Seniors Benefit)

Not be receiving care or compensation from the Workers' Compensation Board or a motor vehicle accident claim

To participate, people must receive a referral to the program from a primary care provider in the Calgary Foothills Primary Care Network. A complete list of participating primary care clinics is available here: https://cfpcn.ca/directory

More information on the program is available at www.albertachiro.com/lowbackpilot

The program will run until 350 patients have completed the program.

The Chiropractic Association of Alberta focuses on promoting and advocating to patients, government, health care professionals and insurers on the imperative health care role of chiropractors in Alberta.

FACT SHEET

1 . How many people does low back pain affect globally?

The World Health Organization estimates that 619 million people worldwide were living with low back pain in 2020, a number projected to surge by 25 per cent by 2050. The condition can strike at any age, and most people will experience it at least once in their lifetime.1

2 . What is the impact of pain in Alberta?

Nearly three in four Albertans aged 45 to 64 living with a disability report that pain is the cause, making it the province's leading form of disability, according to the 2022 Canadian Survey of Disability.2

3 . What can chiropractors do for low back pain?

Chiropractors are the second most consulted practitioners for arthritis and chronic back pain in Alberta, following physicians.3 Chiropractic care is a regulated health profession that focuses on assessing, diagnosing and helping prevent problems with people's muscles, joints and nerves. Chiropractors aim to reduce pain and improve how the body moves using a drug-free, non-invasive approach.

4 . How can people find out if they qualify for the pilot program?

People should reach out to their primary care provider within the Calgary Foothills Primary Care Network to see if they are eligible for the program. More information is available here: albertachiro.com/lowbackpilot

5 . Do people need to have low back pain to partake in the program?

Yes, this pilot program is only focusing on low back pain.

6 . Can people go to a chiropractic office for a referral?

No, a primary care provider in the Calgary Foothills Primary Care Network must initiate a referral to the program.

7 . How does a person become enrolled in the program?

People must contact their primary care provider, and if eligible, the primary care provider will send a referral to a participating chiropractor who will directly contact the patient for a complete eligibility assessment.

8 . Will participants need to contribute anything to the program?

The program includes one intake appointment and seven follow-up visits at no cost to the patient. Throughout their course of treatment, patients may be invited to complete optional questionnaires to help evaluate the program's impact.

9 . What chiropractic clinics are participating in the program?

There are four chiropractic clinics in Calgary participating in the program: Ascent Health and Sport Therapy, 1904 20 Ave NW, Calgary Momentum Health Creekside, 4 - 12192 Symons Valley Rd NW, Calgary Momentum Health National Spine & Wellness, 1815 10 Ave SW, Calgary Synergea Family Health Centre, 9 Arbour Lake Dr NW, Calgary



10 . What will happen once the pilot program has concluded?

In collaboration with the Canadian Chiropractic Research Foundation and the University of Calgary, the Chiropractic Association of Alberta is evaluating this pilot and the impact of chiropractic care for low back pain. The findings will help guide decisions on scaling the program across the province, supported by data collected through the pilot to demonstrate its impact and importance of publicly funded chiropractic care.

SOURCE Chiropractic Association of Alberta

For more information, contact: Carissa Barke Berlin Communications, 780-200-5985, [email protected]