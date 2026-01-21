Alberta Chiropractors Launch Canada's First Patient Safety Reporting System

The provincewide initiative sets a new benchmark for patient safety, learning, and quality, positioning Alberta as a national leader in chiropractic care

AIRDRIE, AB, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - For the first time in Canada, chiropractors in Alberta are now adopting a province-wide system to prevent harm and improve care through voluntary reporting. The Chiropractic Association of Alberta (CAA) is proud to announce the launch of the Chiropractic Patient Incident Reporting & Learning System (CPiRLS), which allows practitioners to confidentially report and learn from patient safety incidents, strengthening transparency and accountability across the profession in Alberta.

Developed by the Royal College of Chiropractors (RCC) in the United Kingdom, and used internationally for more than a decade, CPiRLS enables chiropractors to report patient safety incidents and potential risks in a supportive, non-punitive environment. The goal is simple: Identify patterns, learn from real-world experiences and reduce the likelihood of similar incidents happening again. By implementing CPiRLS, the chiropractic profession aligns with established practices across the broader health care field, where incident reporting and learning is widely recognized as a key component of patient safety and quality improvement.

"This launch represents a pivotal moment for our profession and positions Alberta as a national leader in chiropractic care," says Dr. Jacqueline Boyd, Board Chair, Chiropractic Association of Alberta. "By establishing a trusted space for open reporting and shared learning, we're taking a bold step toward strengthening patient safety and building greater confidence in chiropractic care for Albertans."

For patients, the introduction of CPiRLS provides added confidence that Alberta chiropractors are on the leading edge when it comes to patient safety and providing excellent care throughout the province. By integrating real-world experiences into practice, the system fosters accountability and continuous improvement.

"Chiropractors play an important role in their patients' well-being," says Melissa Sheldrick, Member from Patients for Patient Safety Canada. "Learning from experience provides an added layer of patient safety, which is critical to maintaining the high level of care that they provide. When patients know that their health care provider has this mindset, they can feel more confident in the knowledge that their practitioner is committed to continuous improvement and increasing patient safety."

The launch has also been welcomed by additional national patient safety leaders. Healthcare Excellence Canada, a leading organization advancing quality and safety in healthcare, recognized the implementation of CPiRLS as an important step forward for the profession.

"Learning from safety incidents through a structured, confidential reporting system enables safer care," says Jennifer Zelmer, President and CEO of Healthcare Excellence Canada. "Congratulations to the Chiropractic Association of Alberta for its leadership in equipping chiropractors to continuously improve the quality of care they provide."

CPiRLS is now available to CAA members and reflects the Association's proactive commitment to embedding patient safety at the core of chiropractic practice. The initiative marks a significant advancement in fostering transparency, shared learning, and safer outcomes for patients across Alberta. The CAA believes this Alberta model will inform patient safety efforts in chiropractic care across Canada. To learn more about the platform, visit https://cpirls.com.

About Chiropractic Association of Alberta

The Chiropractic Association of Alberta (CAA) is a member-based professional organization dedicated to advocating for safe, effective, and evidence-informed chiropractic care across Alberta and beyond. Representing Alberta's chiropractors, the Association works to strengthen integration within the provincial healthcare system and to highlight the essential role of chiropractors in managing spine, muscle, nerve, and joint conditions. www.albertachiro.com

About The Chiropractic Patient Incident Reporting and Learning System (CPiRLS)

CPiRLS is a unique platform where chiropractors share details of safety incidents so that the profession can learn from the collective experience, providing a mechanism for capturing learning and hopefully avoiding similar incidents in future. The platform is secure and anonymous, so that it is a safe space to report.

