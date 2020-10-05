New lodge units offer more supports for Edson seniors

EDSON, AB, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the governments of Canada and Alberta are supporting new lodge units with more services and supports for Edson seniors.

Designed to meet the needs of lower- and moderate-income seniors who may need services like meals and housekeeping, the 105-unit Parkland Lodge also offers seniors self-contained units and units that provide scheduled health care.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Josephine Pon, Provincial Minister of Seniors and Housing participated in the ribbon cutting.

The governments of Alberta and Canada provided $18.4 million, through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement for the Parkland Lodge project. The housing management body, the Evergreens Foundation, contributed $8.3 million for a total budget of $26.7 million. The total project created approximately 193 jobs.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Investments like Parkland Lodge, demonstrated that our Government is committed to helping create new jobs and stimulate the economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for well-deserving seniors." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"I am very pleased to celebrate the grand opening of the Parkland Lodge. This is a great day for Edson seniors and their families and Alberta's government is proud to contribute to this project and to work with our federal partners to address the needs of Alberta seniors in rural or remote communities." – Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada acknowledges that these projects are developed on the unceded and traditional territories of the Stoney, Tsuu T'ina, Métis, Cris, and the Kelly Lake Métis Settlement Society.

acknowledges that these projects are developed on the unceded and traditional territories of the Stoney, Tsuu T'ina, Métis, Cris, and the Kelly Lake Métis Settlement Society. Under the Investment in Affordable Housing, provinces and territories are responsible for choosing the programs they design and deliver, and also has the flexibility to invest in a range of affordable housing programs to meet local needs and pressures.

From 2011 to March 2019 , most of the federal funding for affordable housing in Alberta has been provided through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH).

, most of the federal funding for affordable housing in has been provided through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH). The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $55-billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent. The National Housing Strategy is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and ongoing engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Alberta's Recovery Plan is a bold, ambitious long-term strategy to build, diversify, and create tens of thousands of jobs now. By building schools, roads and other core infrastructure we are benefiting our communities. By diversifying our economy and attracting investment with Canada's most competitive tax environment, we are putting Alberta on a path for a generation of growth. Alberta came together to save lives by flattening the curve and now we must do the same to save livelihoods, grow and thrive.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Alberta Ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, their families and caregivers, Albertans who require housing supports and communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at alberta.ca/ministry-seniors-housing.aspx

Learn more about Alberta's affordable housing programs.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Jessica Eritou, [email protected], Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development; Natalie Tomczak, 587-596-8187, Press Secretary, Seniors and Housing; Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

