MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - A new province-wide survey conducted by Leger – Québec's leading independent research firm – shows that Québecers place high value on choice, affordability and ease of access when it comes to music streaming on services. The research indicates that many consumers have concerns about the potential impacts of Bill 109, the Government of Québec's proposed legislation introducing new obligations for streaming services operating in the province.

Consumers value choice in how they discover music

According to the survey, 66% of Québecers believe the government should not influence which music is available on streaming services. This view is even more pronounced among the province's most active and engaged listeners, and younger adults aged 18-34, three quarters of whom believe the government should not influence what is made available. For many Québecers, the freedom to choose what they listen to is essential to their streaming experience: 63% say this freedom is one of the most important features of the services they use.

Discoverability is already strong for the majority of Québecers

The findings also suggest that Québecers already find French-language music easy to discover. Most respondents (61%) say French-language music is already easy to find on streaming services. When asked what "discoverability "French-language music" means to them, Québecers point to the tools they use every day, including playlists, homepage recommendations, and search features.

Only 20% define "French-language music discoverability" as giving equal visibility to French and English-language content, instead indicating that most consumers do not associate discoverability with government-imposed quotas.

Consumers are concerned about the potential impacts of Bill 109

While many Québecers support efforts to promote local culture, the data shows they are clearly concerned about the impact Bill 109 could have on increasing costs and limiting access to services: 76% would oppose the legislation if it raised subscription prices, while a further 65% say they would oppose it if streaming services left the Québec market.

These risks are top of the list of consumer concerns, alongside fears of government interference, reduced access to English or global music, and the loss of personalized recommendations.

Notably, when asked to identify the top issues facing the province, only 4% selected regulation of digital or streaming services, ranking it last among priorities dominated by healthcare, affordability, and housing. This highlights the importance of ensuring that any policy changes align with consumer expectations and focus on practical outcomes for Québecers.

The survey was conducted independently by Leger and commissioned by DIMA (the Digital Media Association), the trade association representing the world's leading music streaming services.

Commenting on the research findings, Graham Davies, President and CEO of DIMA: "Streaming has become one of the strongest engines for Québec's music ecosystem, helping turn piracy into prosperity, returning 70% of revenues to rightsholders and artists, and connecting Québec's artists to millions of listeners at home and globally. This success is possible because consumers have choice, and because streaming services can invest meaningfully in supporting and showcasing Francophone and Québec talent on the world stage.

"We believe there is a real opportunity to work with the Government of Québec to ensure that any legislative or regulatory approach continues to advance the province's cultural objectives while protecting the experience consumers value and the model that has helped generate global success stories for Québec artists. Our members are committed to collaborating constructively so that Québec creators can continue to thrive in a system that is already delivering unparalleled reach and momentum for Quebec talent."

Commenting on the research findings, Lisa Covens, Senior Vice-President at Leger: "The findings show that Québecers place real importance on having the freedom to navigate new artists and genres when they stream music. The notion of government influencing what's available doesn't match what many respondents say they want. Maintaining that independence is key to ensuring the listening experience remains enjoyable and meaningful."

About DIMA

DIMA is the voice of music streaming advocating for the digital music innovations that have created unparalleled consumer choice and revolutionized the way music fans and artists connect. Representing the world's leading music streaming companies and streaming innovators, DIMA's mission is to promote and protect the ability of music fans to engage with creative content whenever and wherever they want and for artists to more easily reach old fans and make new ones. www.dima.org

About the Survey

This survey was conducted by Leger, Québec's leading independent market research firm, on behalf of DiMA (Digital Media Association). The study surveyed n=1,016 Québec residents aged 18+ between October 24 to 25, 2025 using Leger's online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 400,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. Incidence weighting was completed by gender, age, region, education, and language, based on Statistics Canada data. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked a series of questions about their attitudes toward music streaming, government regulation, and the proposed Bill 109.

