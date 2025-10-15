New Japan Ports and Scenic Cruising Experiences Highlight Holland America Line's 2027-2028 Asia Season

Guests can immerse themselves in the region with extended stays on cruises from Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line unveiled its 2027–2028 Asia season, featuring cruises to some of the region's most captivating destinations. The upcoming season introduces three new ports in Japan--Hitachinaka, Nagoya, and Maizuru--along with a new scenic cruising experience in Maizuru Bay. More overnight stays in six top destinations create opportunities for a deeper authentic connection with each locale--whether through vibrant night markets, iconic city lights or unforgettable sunsets.

Noordam will sail Holland America Line's 2027-2028 Asia cruise season.

Sailing from September 2027 to April 2028 aboard Noordam, guests can explore ports across Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. Cruises range from 13 to 15 days, and Noordam's ideal size enables access to unique ports not available to larger ships, including Jeju, South Korea, and Boracay, Philippines, offering guests a broader range of experiences throughout the region.

"Asia offers guests a wealth of natural wonders and remarkable cultural landmarks," said Robert de Bruin, Holland America Line's director of deployment and itinerary planning. "We know our guests are eager for deeper exploration, so this season we've added new ports, increased calls to lesser-visited destinations and provided extended stays in popular locales. These enhancements allow guests to make the most of their journey, fully delving into the culture of each destination."

On select itineraries, guests can discover Japan's maiden ports, each offering distinct cultural and scenic experiences. In Hitachinaka, travelers can stroll through the renowned Seaside Park, celebrated for its vibrant, seasonal floral displays. Nagoya features a reconstructed castle adorned with golden shachi-hoko roof ornaments and a rich urban heritage. Maizuru, a historic port city with deep naval roots, is complemented by a new scenic cruising experience through Maizuru Bay, where guests can take in the striking patterns of verdant islands set against calm, blue waters.

Overnight stays in Halong Bay, Vietnam; Seoul, South Korea; Bangkok, Thailand; Manila, Philippines; Osaka, Japan; and Shanghai, China, allow guests to make the most of each destination. From taking in stunning sunsets in Halong Bay and exploring Manila's historic San Agustin Church to experiencing Shanghai's iconic neon lights, these longer visits provide for a deeper, more authentic connection with each locale.

Guests can choose from 15 distinct itineraries, with many sailing from Tokyo, Japan, making it easy for guests to add days in the vast metropolis ahead of their sailing. Additional departures are available from Singapore; Hong Kong, China; and Seattle, Washington--providing travelers with a range of options to suit their preferred travel plans and allowing for seamless connections to and from Asia's most dynamic cities.

Season Highlights

Destination Dining

While on board Noordam, guests will be able to enjoy the flavors of Asia through Holland America Line's Destination Dining program. The culinary team crafts menus that tell the story of each region visited, using local ingredients sourced directly from trusted purveyors. From port-to-plate specialties to time-honored classics, every dish is a celebration of authentic flavor. Guests can experience Asia's signature tastes with offerings such as Japanese rockfish and fresh sushi, Korean bibimbap with beef bulgogi, Thai mango sticky rice, Filipino chicken adobo, matcha lava cake, Indonesian coconut-filled pancakes and Vietnamese-style fresh spring rolls. Guests onboard Asia cruises can also enjoy two pop-ups while sailing: Taste of Tamarind and Morimoto by Sea.

Shore Excursions: Culture, History and Adventure

Holland America Line's shore excursions offer curated experiences that showcase each destination's culture, history and natural beauty. In Busan, travelers can explore cliffside temples and vibrant art villages that blend ancient traditions with modern energy. In Kochi, samurai-era castles, riverside serenity and bustling local markets offer a peaceful glimpse into the country's heritage. In Da Nang, guests can tour the ancient city of Hoi An, ride rickshaws through lively streets or unwind on the golden sands of My Khe Beach.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2027-2028 Asia cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included -- plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by Jan. 12, 2026, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

