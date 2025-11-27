Holland America Line Cruised Through the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® with Alaska-Themed Float Featuring Singer-Songwriter Jewel

First-time float wows as glaciers, wildlife and scenery come to life with the largest kinetic sculpture in Parade history

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- It was smooth sailing as Holland America Line's float cruised through the streets of New York this morning in the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The Alaska-themed showstopper featured multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel -- an Alaska native -- who performed her hit "You Were Meant For Me" during the television broadcast in front of iconic Macy's Herald Square flagship.

First-time float wows as glaciers, wildlife and scenery come to life with the largest kinetic sculpture in Parade history

Designed to bring the wonders of Alaska to life in the Big Apple, the float dazzled millions of attendees and viewers at home with the largest kinetic sculpture in Parade history. The scene depicted Alaska's stunning glaciers, abundant wildlife, fresh fish cuisine and Denali National Park -- all signature experiences during a Holland America Line cruise and overland tour to The Great Land.

"As a first-time participant in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, it was an honor to showcase the essence and awe of Alaska -- a destination that is at the heart of Holland America Line," said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line. "Thanksgiving is a time of gratitude, and we are thankful not only to join this iconic holiday tradition, but also to share the wonder of Alaska with millions of viewers just as we have with our guests for nearly 80 years."

Escorted along the Parade route by Macy's team members and their families decked out as fishermen, the Holland America Line float was a moving work of artistry. The design was centered around Holland America Line Denali Lodge at the doorstep to Denali National Park and Preserve and North America's tallest mountain. The float appeared to glide through the ocean, surrounded by marine life and salmon leaping through waves that moved in a rhythmic flow. Sculpted animals synonymous with the state -- including bears, moose, eagles and wolves -- were placed throughout the display.

The float also showcased Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish Program, bringing fresh, locally Alaskan-sourced fish from port to plate in under 48 hours. Through its partnership with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Holland America is the only cruise line to achieve Certified Seafood International (CSI) certification, confirming its ships serve sustainable seafood sourced fresh from local Alaskan fishermen.

Celebrating Alaska Since Before Statehood

In 2027, Holland America Line will mark 80 years of Alaska exploration that began before Alaska was a state. In its 79th season, which is the summer of 2026, six ships will explore the region from April through September on itineraries ranging from seven to 28 days, including the popular 7-Day Alaska Explorer cruise visiting Glacier Bay National Park. Guests will have the option to sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; or between Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska.

Travelers looking for a more in-depth experience can embark on a Holland America Line signature Cruisetour that combines a cruise with an overland tour to Denali National Park -- and with some tours including a journey up to the Yukon. Holland America Line remains the only cruise line to include the Yukon on overland tours.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

SOURCE Holland America Line