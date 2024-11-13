New Independent Research Names Omnicom Media Group a Leader, as Reference Customers Note the Group's Transparent Business Practices, Trustworthy Relationships and Strength of Omni Technology for Media and Business Intelligence

Report: "Ten Years of Innovation Come Together in Its Comprehensive Omni Platform…"

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), has been named a "Leader" among global media management services providers in a new analysis from leading research and advisory firm Forrester.

Published today, The Forrester Wave™: Media Management Services, Q4 2024 evaluated twelve significant global media management service providers against 22 criteria specific to current offering and strategy. Designed to help CMO professionals select the right provider for their needs, the report assesses the media groups under three designations: Leaders, Strong Performers, and Contenders.

With the highest possible scores (5) across eight criteria Omnicom Media Group was one of only three of the 12 providers evaluated to receive designation as a "Leader". Under the current offering category, OMG received 5/5 scores in criteria including Martech and Adtech Implementation, Media Responsibility, Principal- Based Buying, Content Production and Broadcast Buying. Additionally, OMG received the highest possible scores in three out of five of the criteria within the strategy category, including Innovation, Partner Ecosystem and Pricing Flexibility and Transparency.

According to the evaluation," Reference customers note the agency's transparent business practices, trustworthy relationships, and strength of Omni technology for media and business intelligence."1 (Omni is the open operating system that supports all Omnicom agencies.)

Strategy and Capabilities Powered by Omni

The Forrester report states that "OMG shines in its ability to carry audience intelligence through media planning, buying, and activation – and into scaled, near-real-time creative campaigns,"2 and also notes that "OMG and Omnicom Group's 10 years of innovation come together in its comprehensive Omni platform, which contains media planning tools, an AI-powered assistant, first- and third-party data, and end-to-end marketing orchestration capabilities, including a creative sandbox."3

OMG also credits Omni for enabling the group to leverage the full range of Omnicom's commerce capabilities described in The Forrester Wave™:Commerce Services, Q2 2024 that "help clients build a total commerce experience..."4 In that report, OMG's parent company – which acquired digital commerce powerhouse Flywheel at the beginning of the year - received the highest possible scores in the commerce strategy, vision, innovation, retail media, platforms, data/analytics/AI, online retail and marketplaces, in-store services and partner ecosystem criteria - capabilities that OMG activates through its Agency as a Platform model that enables OMG agencies to draw talent, tools and technology from across the entirety of the OMG and Omnicom networks.

Technology, Transparency and Trust

"Marketers have many reference points - such as new business rankings, creative awards and effectiveness ratings - that offer a benchmark for which media groups are leading the industry, but the Forrester Wave stands alone in providing depth of insight into why a group is a leader," said OMG CEO Floran Adamski. "And we believe this latest report suggests Omni is a big part of the "why" behind OMG's success. It is the engine for our Agency as a Platform approach that enables OMG agencies to purposefully build flexible ecosystems of talent, capabilities, and technology drawn from across the group and all of Omnicom - connecting media, content, and commerce to drive transformative growth for our clients. Omni makes OMG - currently the #1 media group for total new business YTD, with the two top scoring media agencies at Cannes, and the highest scoring media group on the Effie Index – a "Leader".

Summing up what he sees as the report's key message for marketers, Adamski said, "Our clients say it best - OMG delivers the technology they demand, the transparency they deserve and the trust they need from their media investment partner. Meeting those mandates – every day - is the core mission of our 26,000 people working around the globe to drive business growth for OMG clients."

Receiving Forrester's designation as a "Leader" is the latest in a streak of good news for Omnicom Media Group, which in September was awarded the lion's share of one of the most hotly contested reviews of the year when Amazon named OMG its media agency of record for the Americas - a mega-win that followed the group's retaining the global media assignment for Volkswagen Group and HP, expanding its remit from Gap Inc. and being named media AOR for Priceline, HanesBrands Inc. and the David Yurman Company among others.

Concurrent with growing its client roster, OMG has also continued to expand its partner ecosystem, announcing first-to-market partnerships with Google, TikTok, Amazon and Meta designed to bridge the gap between creators and commerce, driving better ROI across influencer channels.; and collaborations with Amazon, The Trade Desk, TikTok and Instacart designed to directly connect upper funnel media investments to sales.

As of this writing and based on the most recent numbers reported in the COMvergence dashboards that provide a moment-in-time snapshot of the new business landscape, OMG's YTD total new business record (wins-losses, including retentions) stands at $6.7 billion – approximately $2.6 billion more than its closest competitor.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients, and talent. Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best -in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media agencies OMD , PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences; more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and rewarding talent experiences for the more than 26,000 people serving the world's leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe.

