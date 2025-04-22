OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP TO CONSOLIDATE ALL INFLUENCER CAPABILITIES UNDER CREO

Consolidation Brings Industry-leading Playbook, Technology and Partnerships

from Flagship Influencer Agency Brand to Clients Across OMG's Global Footprint

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is consolidating all its influencer marketing capabilities globally under the Creo brand. With this move, OMG is putting the integrated "influencers as a media channel" playbook at the core of its global influencer offer to clients; and enabling clients across all of its markets to benefit from Creo's first- mover data partnerships across the influencer ecosystem.

Responding to business outcomes and measurement challenges in a fragmented market segment, Creo's integrated approach leverages the data assets within Omni – the open operating system that supports all Omnicom agencies – to enable more relevant creator discovery, more precise planning and measurement, and a more direct connection between creator and consumer actions.

"With influencers playing an outsized role in how consumers discover, experience and ultimately choose a brand, we're bringing together the deep capabilities that we have built in this space - across all of our regions - under a single brand and approach to ensure that every client, in every market can access the same industry-leading talent, tools and technology to build influencer partnerships that unlock brand growth," said OMG CEO Florian Adamski.

In select markets, the capabilities will operate as OMGCreo.

Global influencer marketing spend has more than tripled since 2020, with the market expected to reach $33 billion US in 20251 - up 37% from $24 billion in 2024.

Since launching as full-service influencer marketing agency three years ago, Creo has been applying its "influencers as a media channel" approach to campaigns for brands like Mountain Dew, Delta, and State Farm, elevating influencer strategies in the marketing mix, and expanding opportunities for influencers within media activation.

At the same time, Creo is advancing both its offer to brands and the state of the art through a series of first-mover collaborations with leading social and commerce platforms - including data partnerships with Amazon, Google, Instacart, Snap and Tik Tok that bridge the gap between creators and commerce, expedite the path from creator to purchase, and leverage the increasing role that influencers play in search.

The consolidation will be boosted by the recent launch of three new first-to-market capabilities within Omni:

The Creator Briefing Tool utilizes Google Gemini to enable creators to leverage Omni audience, cultural and brand data to ideate and visualize content, and get instant feedback on how their approach aligns to the brief, target audience and current cultural moment.

The Creo Influencer Agent is a new AI-powered influencer selection tool that taps into millions of cultural data signals from Omni's Q cultural intelligence suite to quickly identify influencers who align with brand goals, audience insights, and cultural trends.

The Omni Creator Performance Predictor utilises first-mover access to a new Meta API and leverages machine learning to predict which organic branded content on Instagram will deliver superior performance if boosted with paid media, as measured against awareness, consideration, or conversion objectives. In alpha tests of the Creator Performance Predictor, assets selected by the tool for promotion improved performance by +38% in comparison to those assets selected manually.

About Creo

Creo, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is as a data-driven, end-to-end influencer marketing agency that leverages the power of Omni - the open operating system that supports all Omnicom agencies – to approach influencer marketing like a media channel that can be planned, measured and optimized to deliver impact at all levels of the marketing funnel. For more information visit creo.com.

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients, and talent. Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best -in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences; more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and rewarding talent experiences for the more than 26,000 people serving the world's leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe. For more information visit omnicommediagroup.com.

1 Statista Research, March 2025

