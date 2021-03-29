OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - His Excellency the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.C., Administrator of the Government of Canada, welcomed two new high commissioners and five new ambassadors to Canada during a virtual ceremony on Monday, March 29, 2021.

The following new high commissioners and ambassadors presented their credentials:

Her Excellency Sylvia Meier-Kajbic

Ambassador of the Republic of Austria

His Excellency Dennis Daniel Moses

High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

His Excellency Jorge Londoño de la Cuesta

Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia

Her Excellency Melita Gabrič

Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union

Her Excellency Josefina Martínez Gramuglia

Ambassador of the Argentine Republic

His Excellency Raúl Eduardo Fernández Daza

Ambassador of the Republic of Chile

His Excellency Satyendra Prasad

High Commissioner for the Republic of Fiji

New high commissioners and ambassadors, along with their families, are normally welcomed to Canada at a ceremony at Rideau Hall. To protect the health and safety of all participants, the presentations are currently taking place virtually.

Quick facts:

A key responsibility of the governor general is to represent Canada at home and abroad.

at home and abroad. The governor general must officially welcome to Canada both high commissioners from countries of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is not the head of State and ambassadors before they can carry out their duties.

both high commissioners from countries of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is not the head of State and ambassadors before they can carry out their duties. Upon arrival in Canada , high commissioners from countries of which The Queen is not head of State and ambassadors provide the governor general with an official document issued by their head of State, appointing them as their diplomatic representative and giving them the authority to speak on behalf of their country.

, high commissioners from countries of which The Queen is not head of State and ambassadors provide the governor general with an official document issued by their head of State, appointing them as their diplomatic representative and giving them the authority to speak on behalf of their country. A high commissioner is a representative of a Commonwealth country.

An ambassador is a representative of a country that is not part of the Commonwealth.

Currently, there are more than 180 missions accredited to Canada .

