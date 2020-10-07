BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigenous communities burdened with up to three times the national rates of chronic diseases now have access to an innovative health project fund established by Bimaadzwin and Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. These community-driven pilot projects – specifically aimed at reducing type 2 diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – are intended to empower Nations in improving health and wellness.

The Indigenous Health Pilot Project is a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim Canada, Bimaadzwin and Indigenous health policy leaders. Funding is available to advance national health and wellness projects that go "beyond the pill" in addressing type 2 diabetes and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease among Canada's Indigenous Peoples. Further investments in other chronic illnesses are planned following the successful launch of four initial pilot projects.

"Our vision is empowerment – building relationships between Indigenous communities, the private sector and other interested partners through involvement in pilot projects with equal participation at all steps," explains Isadore Day, CEO, Bimaadzwin. "We need more partnerships like this to tackle the monumental endeavour of improving health outcomes and quality of life for our Indigenous communities."

With guidance from a national steering committee, the team aspires to close the gap in health care disparities for Canada's Indigenous Peoples who are significantly disadvantaged by a high incidence of chronic illnesses and depleted mental health.

"As a family-owned company, Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to advancing humankind and we strive to make the world healthier for current and future generations," said Andrea Sambati, President and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. "The Indigenous Health Pilot Project will allow us to collaborate with Indigenous communities and explore opportunities to help improve health and wellness for Indigenous Peoples in Canada."

Expressions of interest can be submitted online at www.indigenoushealthprojects.com

ABOUT BIMAADZWIN

An Indigenous-led consulting and policy group founded by former Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day, our focus is enabling First Nations communities to successfully reconstitute Nationhood by advancing health governance and economic development.

ABOUT BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM (CANADA) LTD.

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of 19 billion euros. Our significant investment of almost 3.5 billion euros in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 600 people across Canada.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found at www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim

