New Fraser Institute rankings of Ontario elementary schools out today

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Fraser Institute today released its annual rankings of Ontario elementary schools, allowing parents to compare the academic performance of schools across the province.

"Our Report Cards offer parents information they can't easily get anywhere else, about how their child's school performs and how it compares to other schools in Ontario," said Paige MacPherson, a Fraser Institute senior fellow.

This year, the Report Card on Ontario's Elementary Schools ranks 3052 public, Catholic, and independent schools based on nine academic indicators derived from provincewide test results.

And contrary to common misconceptions, the data suggest every school can improve regardless of type, location, and student characteristics.

For example, Burleigh Hill, a public school in St. Catharines, is one of the fastest improving elementary schools in the province, rising from a score of 4.5 out of 10 in 2018 to 9.9 in 2024.

Likewise, Tyendinaga Public School is one of the fastest-improving schools (rising from 1.6 in 2018 to 5.4 even though 43.5 per cent of its students have special needs.

"It doesn't matter where a school is ranked, or what challenges its students may face. The evidence is clear--all types of schools, located all over the province with different types of students, are all capable of improvement," MacPherson said.

For the complete results on all ranked schools and to compare the performance of different schools, visit www.compareschoolrankings.org

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

