New Five-Layer Extruder Now Operational

All major equipment purchases made since 2018 are now installed and operational

Broadens extrusion capabilities and addressable markets

Increases production capacity and revenue potential

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Imaflex Inc. ("Imaflex" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: IFX), announces that it has completed the assembly, installation and wiring of its new five-layer coextrusion blown film line ("extruder") at its Thomasville, North Carolina manufacturing facility. The extruder is now operational and is expected to increase production capacity by 4.0 million pounds annually, following an initial ramp-up period.

Imaflex continues to see solid demand for its multi-layer blown film offerings. "The new extruder, not only increases our manufacturing capacity, it also broadens our extrusion capabilities and addressable markets," highlighted Mr. Joe Abbandonato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Imaflex. "It allows us to offer customers more complex barrier packaging options, including excellent gas and moisture barrier protection to extend shelf life and reduce spoilage."

About Imaflex Inc.

Founded in 1994, Imaflex is focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for the flexible packaging space. Concurrently, the Corporation develops and manufactures films for the agriculture industry. The Corporation's products consist primarily of polyethylene (plastic) film and bags, including metalized plastic film, for the industrial, agricultural and consumer markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Imaflex has manufacturing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Corporation's common stock is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IFX. Additional information is available at www.imaflex.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release constitutes "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the management of the Corporation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. The Corporation cautions the reader that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of Imaflex to be materially different from the Corporation's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and that the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are also based on certain factors and assumptions. For more details on these estimates, risks, assumptions and factors, see the Corporation's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the investor section of the Corporation's website at www.imaflex.com. The Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Imaflex Inc.

For further information: John Ripplinger, Vice-President Corporate Affairs, Tel: (514) 935-5710 ext. 157, Fax: (514) 935-0264, johnr@imaflex.com, www.imaflex.com

Related Links

http://www.imaflex.com

