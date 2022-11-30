EDMUNDSTON, NB, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The report by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick, outlining the proposed changes to the province's federal electoral map, was tabled in the House of Commons today. The report, which was sent to the Speaker of the House of Commons through the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, will be reviewed by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs.

The Commission was tasked with proposing new boundaries and establishing electoral districts with populations as close to the provincial electoral quota as reasonably possible; all the while considering social and geographic factors, including respect for communities of interest or identity and historical patterns of previous boundaries. These criteria along with the written submissions received from the public and the feedback gathered at public hearings held between September 7 and 29, 2022, all factored into the report tabled in the House today.

"Before drafting its proposed redistribution plan, the Commission welcomed public input, which served to enrich the Commission's understanding of this province's diversity. Many of the suggestions received were incorporated into the initial proposal. Rather than making fundamental and radical changes to New Brunswick's electoral map, the Commission opted for an approach of generally maintaining established electoral districts and making incremental changes where necessary. The Commission is satisfied that it has balanced its statutory obligations with the views of the people of New Brunswick and achieved effective representation for all citizens of the province," said the Honourable Justice Lucie A. LaVigne, Chair of the three-member commission.

To consult the report, visit redistribution2022.ca .

